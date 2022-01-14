Log in
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

Goldman Sachs : Declares Preferred Stock Dividends

01/14/2022
Goldman Sachs Declares Preferred Stock Dividends
14 JAN 2022

NEW YORK, January 14, 2022 - The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) today announced that it has declared dividends on the following series of its non-cumulative preferred stock (represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of preferred stock, except for the Series Q Preferred Stock, the Series R Preferred Stock, the Series S Preferred Stock and the Series U Preferred Stock in which each depositary share represents a 1/25th interest in a share):

  • $239.58 per share of Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A;
  • $255.56 per share of Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series C;
  • $255.56 per share of Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series D;
  • $343.75 per share of 5.50% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series J;
  • $398.44 per share of 6.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series K;
  • $687.50 per share of 5.50% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series Q;
  • $618.75 per share of 4.95% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series R;
  • $550.00 per share of 4.40% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series S; and
  • $486.67 per share of 3.65% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series U.

In addition, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has declared a dividend of $1,000.00 per share of Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series E, and a dividend of $1,000.00 per share of Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series F.

The dividends on the Series A Preferred Stock, Series C Preferred Stock, Series D Preferred Stock, Series J Preferred Stock, Series K Preferred Stock, Series Q Preferred Stock, Series R Preferred Stock, Series S Preferred Stock and Series U Preferred Stock will be paid on February 10, 2022 to preferred shareholders of record on January 26, 2022. The dividends on the Series E Preferred Stock and Series F Preferred Stock will be paid on March 1, 2022 to preferred shareholders of record on February 14, 2022.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment banking, securities, investment management and consumer banking to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.

# # #

Media Contact:
Andrea Williams
Tel: +1 212 902 5400

Investor Contact:
Carey Halio
Tel: +1 212 902 0300

Disclaimer

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. published this content on 14 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2022 13:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
