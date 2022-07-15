Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GS   US38141G1040

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

(GS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-15 pm EDT
293.87 USD   +4.36%
04:30pUS Stocks End Higher as Investors Downsize Expectations of Full-Percentage-Point Rate Hike
MT
04:24pGOLDMAN SACHS : Declares Preferred Stock Dividends
PU
09:52aCiti, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America Reportedly in Talks With Regulators Over Potential Fine Related to Unauthorized Use of Messaging Apps
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Goldman Sachs : Declares Preferred Stock Dividends

07/15/2022 | 04:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, July 15, 2022 -- The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) today announced that it has declared dividends on the following series of its non-cumulative preferred stock (represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of preferred stock, except for the Series Q Preferred Stock, the Series R Preferred Stock, the Series S Preferred Stock and the Series U Preferred Stock in which each depositary share represents a 1/25th interest in a share of preferred stock):

  • $239.58 per share of Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A;
  • $255.56 per share of Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series C;
  • $255.56 per share of Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series D;
  • $343.75 per share of 5.50% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series J;
  • $398.44 per share of 6.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series K;
  • $687.50 per share of 5.50% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series Q;
  • $618.75 per share of 4.95% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series R;
  • $550.00 per share of 4.40% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series S; and
  • $456.25 per share of 3.65% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series U.

In addition, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has declared a dividend of $1,022.22 per share of Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series E, and a dividend of $1,022.22 per share of Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series F.

The dividends on the Series A Preferred Stock, Series C Preferred Stock, Series D Preferred Stock, Series J Preferred Stock, Series K Preferred Stock, Series Q Preferred Stock, Series R Preferred Stock, Series S Preferred Stock and Series U Preferred Stock will be paid on August 10, 2022 to preferred shareholders of record on July 26, 2022. The dividends on the Series E Preferred Stock and Series F Preferred Stock will be paid on September 1, 2022 to preferred shareholders of record on August 17, 2022.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment banking, securities, investment management and consumer banking to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.

# # #

Media Contact:
Andrea Williams
Tel: +1 212 902 5400

Investor Contact:
Carey Halio
Tel: +1 212 902 0300

Disclaimer

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 20:23:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
04:30pUS Stocks End Higher as Investors Downsize Expectations of Full-Percentage-Point Rate H..
MT
04:24pGOLDMAN SACHS : Declares Preferred Stock Dividends
PU
09:52aCiti, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America Reportedly in Talks With Regulators Over Potential..
MT
04:29aExtension of Maturity
AQ
07/14Goldman Sachs Shares Fall After Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Report Disappointing Q2 Result..
MT
07/14Burned Twitter deal bankers see silver lining in Musk's startups
RE
07/13Goldman Sachs Hires Jared Cohen to Co-Lead Applied Innovation Unit
CI
07/12Lincoln Harris Announces 600 South Tryon, Fourth Tower of Transformational Legacy Union..
PR
07/12Citigroup Adjusts Price Target on Goldman Sachs Group to $360 From $400, Reiterates Buy..
MT
07/12Lincoln Harris Partners with Goldman Sachs Asset Management for Developing the Tower
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 46 174 M - -
Net income 2022 12 354 M - -
Net Debt 2022 339 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,04x
Yield 2022 3,14%
Capitalization 101 B 101 B -
EV / Sales 2022 9,54x
EV / Sales 2023 9,30x
Nbr of Employees 45 100
Free-Float 37,2%
Chart THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 281,59 $
Average target price 395,50 $
Spread / Average Target 40,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tamim Hamad Abdulaziz Al-Kawari Managing Director
John Edward Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Denis P. Coleman Chief Financial Officer
Marco Argenti Co-Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-24.15%101 198
MORGAN STANLEY-23.91%130 654
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-27.98%114 862
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-25.90%41 547
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-10.20%26 479
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED-30.14%22 298