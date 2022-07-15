Goldman Sachs : Declares Preferred Stock Dividends

NEW YORK, July 15, 2022 -- The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) today announced that it has declared dividends on the following series of its non-cumulative preferred stock (represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of preferred stock, except for the Series Q Preferred Stock, the Series R Preferred Stock, the Series S Preferred Stock and the Series U Preferred Stock in which each depositary share represents a 1/25th interest in a share of preferred stock):

$239.58 per share of Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A;

$255.56 per share of Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series C;

$255.56 per share of Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series D;

$343.75 per share of 5.50% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series J;

$398.44 per share of 6.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series K;

$687.50 per share of 5.50% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series Q;

$618.75 per share of 4.95% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series R;

$550.00 per share of 4.40% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series S; and

$456.25 per share of 3.65% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series U.

In addition, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has declared a dividend of $1,022.22 per share of Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series E, and a dividend of $1,022.22 per share of Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series F.

The dividends on the Series A Preferred Stock, Series C Preferred Stock, Series D Preferred Stock, Series J Preferred Stock, Series K Preferred Stock, Series Q Preferred Stock, Series R Preferred Stock, Series S Preferred Stock and Series U Preferred Stock will be paid on August 10, 2022 to preferred shareholders of record on July 26, 2022. The dividends on the Series E Preferred Stock and Series F Preferred Stock will be paid on September 1, 2022 to preferred shareholders of record on August 17, 2022.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment banking, securities, investment management and consumer banking to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.



# # #

Media Contact:

Andrea Williams

Tel: +1 212 902 5400

Investor Contact:

Carey Halio

Tel: +1 212 902 0300