Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GS   US38141G1040

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

(GS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Goldman Sachs Down Six Consecutive Days, on Pace for Longest Losing Streak Since February 2020 -- Data Talk

09/21/2021 | 12:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) is currently at $375.34, down $2.80 or 0.74%

-- Would be lowest close since July 30, 2021, when it closed at $374.88

-- Currently down 11 of the past 12 days

-- Currently down six consecutive days; down 8.29% over this period

-- Longest losing streak since Feb. 28, 2020, when it fell for seven straight trading days

-- Worst six day stretch since the six days ending Oct. 28, 2020, when it fell 8.78%

-- Down 9.23% month-to-date

-- Up 42.33% year-to-date

-- Down 10.57% from its all-time closing high of $419.69 on Aug. 27, 2021

-- Up 95.87% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 22, 2020), when it closed at $191.62

-- Down 10.57% from its 52 week closing high of $419.69 on Aug. 27, 2021

-- Up 101.66% from its 52 week closing low of $186.12 on Sept. 23, 2020

-- Traded as low as $374.08

-- Down 1.07% at today's intraday low

-- Fourth worst performer in the DJIA today

-- Subtracted 18.43 points from the DJIA so far today

All data as of 11:51:00 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-21-21 1210ET

All news about THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
12:11pGoldman Sachs Down Six Consecutive Days, on Pace for Longest Losing Streak Since Februa..
DJ
08:12aGOLDMAN SACHS : Bloomberg Philanthropies and Goldman Sachs Deploy $25 Million to Advance C..
PU
06:31aEVISIT : Closes $45 Million in Series B Funding Round Led by Goldman Sachs Asset Managemen..
PR
09/20XYLEM : Goldman Sachs Transaction Banking Services Unveil ESG-linked Demand Deposit Accoun..
MT
09/20Goldman Sachs on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease in Over a Year -- Data Talk
DJ
09/20BARCLAYS : Goldman Sachs hires Barclays' executive to S.Africa unit
RE
09/20VARTA AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities T..
DJ
09/20STOXX EUROPE 600 : France's OVHcloud Confirms Plan to Launch Paris IPO
MT
09/20BAYER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release -2-
DJ
09/20BAYER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 55 223 M - -
Net income 2021 18 998 M - -
Net Debt 2021 312 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,06x
Yield 2021 1,75%
Capitalization 122 B 122 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,85x
EV / Sales 2022 9,86x
Nbr of Employees 40 800
Free-Float 37,0%
Chart THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 378,13 $
Average target price 422,93 $
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Edward Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Stephen M. Scherr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Marco Argenti Co-Chief Information Officer
George C. Lee Co-Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.43.39%121 710
MORGAN STANLEY43.92%179 956
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION29.71%129 895
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-11.73%48 458
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-15.92%33 519
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED-2.38%30 698