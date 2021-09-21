Goldman Sachs Down Six Consecutive Days, on Pace for Longest Losing Streak Since February 2020 -- Data Talk

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) is currently at $375.34, down $2.80 or 0.74%
-- Would be lowest close since July 30, 2021, when it closed at $374.88
-- Currently down 11 of the past 12 days
-- Currently down six consecutive days; down 8.29% over this period
-- Longest losing streak since Feb. 28, 2020, when it fell for seven straight trading days
-- Worst six day stretch since the six days ending Oct. 28, 2020, when it fell 8.78%
-- Down 9.23% month-to-date
-- Up 42.33% year-to-date
-- Down 10.57% from its all-time closing high of $419.69 on Aug. 27, 2021
-- Up 95.87% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 22, 2020), when it closed at $191.62
-- Down 10.57% from its 52 week closing high of $419.69 on Aug. 27, 2021
-- Up 101.66% from its 52 week closing low of $186.12 on Sept. 23, 2020
-- Traded as low as $374.08
-- Down 1.07% at today's intraday low
-- Fourth worst performer in the DJIA today
-- Subtracted 18.43 points from the DJIA so far today
All data as of 11:51:00 AM ET
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
09-21-21 1210ET