Goldman Sachs Down Six Consecutive Days, on Pace for Longest Losing Streak Since February 2020 -- Data Talk

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) is currently at $375.34, down $2.80 or 0.74%

-- Would be lowest close since July 30, 2021, when it closed at $374.88

-- Currently down 11 of the past 12 days

-- Currently down six consecutive days; down 8.29% over this period

-- Longest losing streak since Feb. 28, 2020, when it fell for seven straight trading days

-- Worst six day stretch since the six days ending Oct. 28, 2020, when it fell 8.78%

-- Down 9.23% month-to-date

-- Up 42.33% year-to-date

-- Down 10.57% from its all-time closing high of $419.69 on Aug. 27, 2021

-- Up 95.87% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 22, 2020), when it closed at $191.62

-- Down 10.57% from its 52 week closing high of $419.69 on Aug. 27, 2021

-- Up 101.66% from its 52 week closing low of $186.12 on Sept. 23, 2020

-- Traded as low as $374.08

-- Down 1.07% at today's intraday low

-- Fourth worst performer in the DJIA today

-- Subtracted 18.43 points from the DJIA so far today

All data as of 11:51:00 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-21-21 1210ET