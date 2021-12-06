Log in
    GS   US38141G1040

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

(GS)
  Report
Goldman Sachs : Financial Statements - Form 8-K

12/06/2021 | 04:42pm EST
8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported):

December 6, 2021

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware No. 001-14965 No. 13-4019460
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation)

(Commission

File Number)

(IRS Employer

Identification No.)

200 West Street, New York, N.Y. 10282
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (212)902-1000

N/A

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-Kfiling is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading
Symbol

Exchange
on which

registered

Common stock, par value $.01 per share GS NYSE
Depositary Shares, Each Representing 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of Floating Rate Non-CumulativePreferred Stock, Series A GS PrA NYSE
Depositary Shares, Each Representing 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of Floating Rate Non-CumulativePreferred Stock, Series C GS PrC NYSE
Depositary Shares, Each Representing 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of Floating Rate Non-CumulativePreferred Stock, Series D GS PrD NYSE
Depositary Shares, Each Representing 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of 5.50% Fixed-to-FloatingRate Non-CumulativePreferred Stock, Series J GS PrJ NYSE
Depositary Shares, Each Representing 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of 6.375% Fixed-to-FloatingRate Non-CumulativePreferred Stock, Series K GS PrK NYSE
5.793% Fixed-to-FloatingRate Normal Automatic Preferred Enhanced Capital Securities of Goldman Sachs Capital II GS/43PE NYSE
Floating Rate Normal Automatic Preferred Enhanced Capital Securities of Goldman Sachs Capital III GS/43PF NYSE
Medium-Term Notes, Series F, Callable Fixed and Floating Rate Notes due 2031 of GS Finance Corp. GS/31B NYSE
Medium-Term Notes, Series E, Index-Linked Notes due 2028 of GS Finance Corp. FRLG NYSE Arca

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.405) or Rule 12b-2under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.12b-2).

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

Exhibits are filed herewith in connection with the issuance of the following debt securities by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (the "Company") on December 6, 2021 pursuant to the Company's shelf registration statement on Form S-3(File No. 333-253421)(as amended, the "Registration Statement"):

$500,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due 2023 (the "Floating Rate Securities")

$1,900,000,000 1.217% Notes due 2023 (the "Fixed Rate Securities")

$1,000,000,000 1.948% Fixed/Floating Rate Notes due 2027 (the "Fixed/Floating Rate Securities" and, together with the Floating Rate Securities and the Fixed Rate Securities, the "Securities")

(d) Exhibits

The following exhibits are filed as part of this Current Report on Form 8-Kand Exhibits 5.1 and 23.1 are incorporated by reference into the Registration Statement as exhibits thereto:

5.1 Opinion of Sullivan & Cromwell LLP relating to the Securities.
23.1 Consent of Sullivan & Cromwell LLP (included as part of Exhibit 5.1).
101 Pursuant to Rule 406 of Regulation S-T,the cover page information is formatted in iXBRL (Inline eXtensible Business Reporting Language).
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (formatted in iXBRL in Exhibit 101).

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

(Registrant)

Date: December 6, 2021 By:

/s/ Matthew E. Tropp

Name: Matthew E. Tropp

Title: Assistant Secretary

Disclaimer

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 21:41:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 58 861 M - -
Net income 2021 21 432 M - -
Net Debt 2021 303 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,46x
Yield 2021 1,71%
Capitalization 128 B 128 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,31x
EV / Sales 2022 9,33x
Nbr of Employees 43 000
Free-Float 36,7%
Chart THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 382,73 $
Average target price 452,97 $
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Edward Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Stephen M. Scherr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Marco Argenti Co-Chief Information Officer
George C. Lee Co-Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.42.76%127 670
MORGAN STANLEY43.31%176 229
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION44.29%148 355
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-11.87%47 123
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-15.34%30 667
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED0.00%27 898