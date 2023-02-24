Goldman Sachs : Fourth Quarter 2022 Pillar 3 Disclosures

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

Pillar 3 Disclosures

Introduction

Overview

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Group Inc. or parent company), a Delaware corporation, together with its consolidated subsidiaries (collectively, the firm), is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals.

The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (FRB) is the primary regulator of Group Inc., a bank holding company (BHC) under the U.S. Bank Holding Company Act of 1956 and a financial holding company under amendments to this Act. The firm is subject to consolidated regulatory capital requirements which are calculated in accordance with the regulations of the FRB (Capital Framework).

The capital requirements are expressed as risk-based capital and leverage ratios that compare measures of regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets (RWAs), average assets and off-balance sheet exposures. Failure to comply with these capital requirements would result in restrictions being imposed by the firm's regulators and could limit the firm's ability to repurchase shares, pay dividends and make certain discretionary compensation payments. The firm's capital levels are also subject to qualitative judgments by the regulators about components of capital, risk weightings and other factors.

The Capital Framework, as described below, requires disclosures based on the third pillar of Basel III (Pillar 3). The purpose of Pillar 3 disclosures is to provide information about banking institutions' risk management practices and regulatory capital ratios. This document is designed to satisfy these requirements and should be read in conjunction with the firm's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and FFIEC 101 Report, "Regulatory Capital Reporting for Institutions Subject to the Advanced Capital Adequacy Framework." References to the "2022 Form 10-K" are to the firm's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. All references to December 2022 and December 2021 refer to the periods ended, or the dates, as the context requires, December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. References to the FFIEC 101 Report refer to the firm's report filed for the period ended December 31, 2022, available on the National Information Center's website located at www.ffiec.gov.