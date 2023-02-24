Goldman Sachs : Fourth Quarter 2022 Pillar 3 Disclosures

Securitization Exposures and Related RWAs by Exposure Type
Table 9
Securitization Exposures and Related RWAs by Regulatory Capital Approach
Table 10
Securitization Activity - Banking Book
Table 11
Regulatory VaR
Table 12
Stressed VaR
Table 13
Incremental Risk
Table 14
Comprehensive Risk
Table 15
Daily Regulatory VaR
Table 16
Specific Risk
Table 17
Trading Book Securitization Exposures
Page No.
5
5
6
7
11
12
16
19
19
20
21
22
22
22
23
24
24
December 2022 | Pillar 3 Disclosures 1
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Pillar 3 Disclosures
Introduction
Overview
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Group Inc. or parent company), a Delaware corporation, together with its consolidated subsidiaries (collectively, the firm), is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals.
The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (FRB) is the primary regulator of Group Inc., a bank holding company (BHC) under the U.S. Bank Holding Company Act of 1956 and a financial holding company under amendments to this Act. The firm is subject to consolidated regulatory capital requirements which are calculated in accordance with the regulations of the FRB (Capital Framework).
The capital requirements are expressed as risk-based capital and leverage ratios that compare measures of regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets (RWAs), average assets and off-balance sheet exposures. Failure to comply with these capital requirements would result in restrictions being imposed by the firm's regulators and could limit the firm's ability to repurchase shares, pay dividends and make certain discretionary compensation payments. The firm's capital levels are also subject to qualitative judgments by the regulators about components of capital, risk weightings and other factors.
The Capital Framework, as described below, requires disclosures based on the third pillar of Basel III (Pillar 3). The purpose of Pillar 3 disclosures is to provide information about banking institutions' risk management practices and regulatory capital ratios. This document is designed to satisfy these requirements and should be read in conjunction with the firm's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and FFIEC 101 Report, "Regulatory Capital Reporting for Institutions Subject to the Advanced Capital Adequacy Framework." References to the "2022 Form 10-K" are to the firm's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. All references to December 2022 and December 2021 refer to the periods ended, or the dates, as the context requires, December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. References to the FFIEC 101 Report refer to the firm's report filed for the period ended December 31, 2022, available on the National Information Center's website located at www.ffiec.gov.
Capital Framework
The regulations under the Capital Framework are largely based on the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision's (Basel Committee) capital framework for strengthening international capital standards (Basel III) and also implement certain provisions of the U.S. Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (Dodd-Frank Act). Under the Capital Framework, the firm is an "Advanced approaches" banking organization and has been designated as a global systemically important bank (G-SIB).
The Capital Framework includes the minimum risk-based capital and the capital conservation buffer requirements. The buffer must consist entirely of capital that qualifies as Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital.
The firm calculates its CET1 capital, Tier 1 capital and Total capital ratios in accordance with both the Standardized and Advanced Capital Rules. Each of the ratios calculated under the Standardized and Advanced Capital Rules must meet its respective capital requirements.
Under the Capital Framework, the firm is also subject to leverage requirements which consist of a minimum Tier 1 leverage ratio and a minimum supplementary leverage ratio (SLR), as well as the SLR buffer.
As of December 2022, the firm's Standardized ratios were 15.0% for CET1 capital, 16.6% for Tier 1 capital and 19.1% for Total capital. See Note 20 "Regulation and Capital Adequacy" in Part II, Item 8 "Financial Statements and Supplementary Data" in the 2022 Form 10-K for further information about the firm's Standardized capital ratios and ratio requirements.
The Advanced Capital Rules require an Advanced approaches BHC to meet a series of qualification requirements on an ongoing basis. They also require notification to supervisors of any change to a model that results in a material change in its RWAs, or of any significant change to its modeling assumptions. These qualification requirements address the following areas: the BHC's governance processes and systems for maintaining adequate capital commensurate with its risk profile; its internal systems for segmenting exposures and applying risk weights; its quantification of risk parameters used, including its model-based estimates of exposures; its operational risk management processes, data management and quantification systems; the data management systems that are designed to support the timely and accurate reporting of risk-based capital requirements; and the control, oversight and validation mechanisms exercised by senior management and by the Board of Directors of Group Inc. (Board).
December 2022 | Pillar 3 Disclosures 2
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Pillar 3 Disclosures
The information presented in this document is calculated in accordance with the Capital Framework, with RWAs calculated in accordance with the Advanced Capital Rules, unless otherwise specified.
Definition of RWAs. As of December 2022, RWAs were calculated in accordance with both the Standardized and Advanced Capital Rules.
See Note 20 "Regulation and Capital Adequacy" in Part II, Item 8 "Financial Statements and Supplementary Data" in the 2022 Form 10-K for further information about the Capital Framework and the requirement to calculate RWAs in accordance with both the Standardized and Advanced Capital Rules. Also, see "Regulation" in Part I, Item 1 "Business" in the 2022 Form 10-K for further information about regulatory capital requirements.
Basis of Consolidation
The Pillar 3 disclosures and the firm's regulatory capital ratio calculations are prepared at the consolidated Group Inc. level. The firm's consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (U.S. GAAP) and include the accounts of Group Inc. and all other entities in which the firm has a controlling financial interest. Intercompany transactions and balances have been eliminated. The scope of consolidation for regulatory capital purposes is substantially consistent with the firm's U.S. GAAP consolidation.
See Note 2 "Basis of Presentation" and Note 3 "Significant Accounting Policies" in Part II, Item 8 "Financial Statements and Supplementary Data" in the 2022 Form 10- K for further information about the basis of presentation of the firm's financial statements and policies on consolidation accounting.
Fair Value
Trading assets and liabilities, certain investments and loans, and certain other financial assets and liabilities, are included in the firm's consolidated balance sheets at fair value (i.e., marked-to-market), with related gains or losses generally recognized in the consolidated statements of earnings and, therefore, in capital. The fair value of a financial instrument is the amount that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. The use of fair value to measure financial instruments is fundamental to the firm's risk management practices and is the most critical accounting policy. The daily discipline of marking substantially all of the firm's inventory to current market levels is an effective tool for assessing and managing risk and provides transparent and realistic insight into the firm's inventory exposures. The use of fair value is an important aspect to consider when evaluating the firm's capital base and capital ratios, as changes in the fair value of the firm's positions are reflected in the current period's shareholders' equity, and accordingly, regulatory capital; it is also a factor used to determine the classification of positions into the banking book and trading book, as discussed further below.
See Note 3 "Significant Accounting Policies" in Part II, Item 8 "Financial Statements and Supplementary Data" and "Critical Accounting Policies - Fair Value" in Part II, Item 7 "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the 2022 Form 10-K for further information about the determination of fair value under U.S. GAAP and controls over valuation of financial instruments.
Banking Book/Trading Book Classification
In order to determine the appropriate regulatory capital treatment for the firm's exposures, positions must be first classified as either banking book or trading book. Positions are classified as banking book unless they qualify to be classified as trading book.
Banking book positions are not generally held for the purpose of short-term resale or with the intent of benefiting from actual or expected short-term price movements or to lock in arbitrage profits. They may be accounted for at amortized cost, fair value or in accordance with the equity method. Banking book positions are subject to credit risk regulatory capital requirements. Credit risk represents the potential for loss due to the default or deterioration in credit quality of a counterparty (e.g., an over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives counterparty or a borrower) or an issuer of securities or other instruments the firm holds. See "Credit Risk" for further information.
December 2022 | Pillar 3 Disclosures 3
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Pillar 3 Disclosures
Trading book positions generally meet the following criteria: they are assets or liabilities that are accounted for at fair value; they are risk managed using a Value-at-Risk (VaR) internal model; and they are positions that the firm holds, generally as part of the market-making and underwriting businesses, for the purpose of short-term resale or with the intent of benefiting from actual or expected short-term price movements or to lock in arbitrage profits. In accordance with the Capital Framework, trading book positions are generally considered covered positions. Foreign exchange and commodity positions are also typically considered covered positions, whether or not they meet the other criteria for classification as trading book positions. Covered positions are subject to market risk regulatory capital requirements which are designed to cover the risk of loss in value of these positions due to changes in market conditions. See "Market Risk" for further information. Certain trading book positions, such as derivatives, are also subject to counterparty credit risk regulatory capital requirements.
Restrictions on the Transfer of Funds or Regulatory Capital within the Firm
Group Inc. is a holding company and, therefore, utilizes dividends, distributions and other payments from its subsidiaries to fund dividend payments and other payments on its obligations, including debt obligations. Regulatory capital requirements, as well as other provisions of applicable law and regulations, restrict Group Inc.'s ability to withdraw capital from its regulated subsidiaries.
See Note 20 "Regulation and Capital Adequacy" in Part II, Item 8 "Financial Statements and Supplementary Data" and "Risk Management - Liquidity Risk Management" and "Capital Management and Regulatory Capital" in Part II, Item 7 "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the 2022 Form 10-K for information about restrictions on the transfer of funds between Group Inc. and its subsidiaries.
Compliance with Capital Requirements
As of December 2022, none of Group Inc.'s consolidated subsidiaries that are subject to minimum regulatory capital requirements in a local jurisdiction had capital levels less than such requirements.
Goldman Sachs Bank USA (GS Bank USA), the firm's primary U.S. bank subsidiary, is a New York State- chartered bank and a member of the Federal Reserve System, is supervised and regulated by the FRB, the FDIC, the New York State Department of Financial Services and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and is subject to regulatory capital requirements that are calculated under the Capital Framework. GS Bank USA is an Advanced approaches banking organization under the Capital Framework. The deposits of GS Bank USA are insured by the FDIC to the extent provided by law.
See Note 20 "Regulation and Capital Adequacy" in Part II, Item 8 "Financial Statements and Supplementary Data" and "Capital Management and Regulatory Capital - Subsidiary Capital Requirements" in Part II, Item 7 "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the 2022 Form 10- K for information about GS Bank USA's regulatory capital and leverage ratios, as well as other regulated subsidiaries. Reflecting the full impact of Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) as of December 2022, GS Bank USA's Advanced ratios would have been 16.8% for both CET1 capital and Tier 1 capital, and 18.8% for Total capital, and the Standardized ratios would have been 13.0% for both CET1 capital and Tier 1 capital, and 15.2% for Total capital.
Other Items
See "Capital Management and Regulatory Capital" in Part II, Item 7 "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the 2022 Form 10-K for a detailed description of the firm's equity capital, and further information about the firm's capital planning and stress testing process, including the Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review, the Dodd- Frank Act Stress Tests, the internally designed stress tests, the internal capital adequacy assessment, and the attribution of capital and contingency capital plan.
See "Risk Management - Overview and Structure of Risk Management" in Part II, Item 7 "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the 2022 Form 10-K for further information about the firm's risk management framework, including Board governance, processes and committee structure.
Measures of exposures and other metrics disclosed in this report and the FFIEC 101 Report may not be based on U.S. GAAP, may not be directly comparable to measures reported in the 2022 Form 10-K and may not all be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. These disclosures are not required to be, and have not been, audited by the firm's independent auditors. The firm's historical filings with the SEC and previous Pillar 3 and Regulatory Capital Disclosure documents are located at www.goldmansachs.com/investor-relations.
