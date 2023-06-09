Advanced search
    GS   US38141G1040

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

(GS)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:28:14 2023-06-09 pm EDT
335.09 USD   -0.11%
02:12pGoldman Sachs: "Fully orthodox" policy maker could raise Turkey rates to 40%
RE
12:39pNatural evolution: Record Galapagos deal sparks clamour for eco-friendly debt swaps
RE
10:12aGoldman Sachs fintech executive Stephanie Cohen to take leave of absence: memo
RE
Goldman Sachs: "Fully orthodox" policy maker could raise Turkey rates to 40%

06/09/2023 | 02:12pm EDT
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announces new cabinet during a press conference, in Ankara

LONDON (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs said on Friday the appointments of Mehmet Simsek as Turkish finance minister and Hafize Gaye Erkan as central bank governor suggested a widespread understanding in the new administration that monetary and fiscal adjustments were needed.

The Wall Street bank, in an overhaul to a number of its forecasts for Turkey, said stabilising the economy "will require a large, and we think discontinuous, adjustment to the exchange rate."

While guidance was for the monetary policy framework was still missing at this stage, the bank noted, a "fully orthodox policy-maker" would allow the exchange rate to adjust upfront and would raise the repo rate to a level where it anchored interest rates in the economy.

"In our view, this suggests that an orthodox policy-maker would raise rates to 40%, the current level of deposit rates," Clemens Grafe said in a note to clients.

Grafe added that once the exchange rate and inflation expectations stabilised, rates could be lowered quickly, possibly to 25% by end-year.

Goldman Sachs also cut Turkey's GDP forecast to 2.3% year-on-year in 2023, from previously 2.9%.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. -0.26% 334.59 Delayed Quote.-2.22%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) -0.71% 23.3414 Delayed Quote.25.01%
