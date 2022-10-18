Advanced search
    GS   US38141G1040

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

(GS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:34 2022-10-18 am EDT
313.68 USD   +2.27%
11:03aGoldman Sachs : Global Head of Investor Relations Carey Halio on 2022 Third Quarter Earnings
PU
10:16aGoldman Sachs Posts Better-Than-Expected Third-Quarter Results Despite Volatile Markets; Confirms Business Overhaul
MT
09:44aGoldman Sachs Confirms Reorganization Plan
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Goldman Sachs : Global Head of Investor Relations Carey Halio on 2022 Third Quarter Earnings

10/18/2022 | 11:03am EDT
Goldman Sachs Global Head of Investor Relations Carey Halio on 2022 Third Quarter Earnings
18 Oct 2022
  • Replay

On October 18, Goldman Sachs reported its 2022 third quarter earnings as well as the implementation of a purposeful business realignment in the fourth quarter. Carey Halio, global head of Investor Relations, shares some key takeaways and notes: Our solid performance reflects the strength, breadth and diversification of our global franchise amid significant economic headwinds and a complex backdrop. While our strategic direction remains unchanged, our business realignment will help evolve the firm and further unlock the power of One Goldman Sachs.

Press Release:Goldman Sachs Reports 2022 Third Quarter Earnings Per Common Share of $8.25

Disclaimer

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. published this content on 18 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2022 15:02:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 47 264 M - -
Net income 2022 12 074 M - -
Net Debt 2022 327 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,01x
Yield 2022 2,95%
Capitalization 99 810 M 99 810 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,04x
EV / Sales 2023 8,77x
Nbr of Employees 47 000
Free-Float 37,0%
Technical analysis trends THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 306,71 $
Average target price 387,79 $
Spread / Average Target 26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tamim Hamad Abdulaziz Al-Kawari Managing Director
John Edward Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Denis P. Coleman Chief Financial Officer
Marco Argenti Co-Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-21.58%99 810
MORGAN STANLEY-21.41%130 675
CHARLES SCHWABB-19.82%126 907
CITIGROUP INC.-27.82%84 421
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-31.16%35 194
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-27.32%22 862