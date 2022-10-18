Goldman Sachs Global Head of Investor Relations Carey Halio on 2022 Third Quarter Earnings
18 Oct 2022
Replay
On October 18, Goldman Sachs reported its 2022 third quarter earnings as well as the implementation of a purposeful business realignment in the fourth quarter. Carey Halio, global head of Investor Relations, shares some key takeaways and notes: Our solid performance reflects the strength, breadth and diversification of our global franchise amid significant economic headwinds and a complex backdrop. While our strategic direction remains unchanged, our business realignment will help evolve the firm and further unlock the power of One Goldman Sachs.
