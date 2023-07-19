Goldman Sachs Global Head of Investor Relations Carey Halio on 2023 Second Quarter Earnings

+ moreGoldman Sachs Global Head of Investor Relations Carey Halio on 2023 Second Quarter Earnings
19 Jul 2023
On July 19, Goldman Sachs reported 2023 second quarter earnings. Carey Halio, Goldman Sachs global head of Investor Relations and chief strategy officer, shares some key takeaways.
Press Release:Goldman Sachs Reports 2023 Second Quarter Earnings Per Common Share of $3.08 and Annualized Return on Common Equity of 4.0%
