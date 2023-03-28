Goldman Sachs : International – Financial Statements

Annual Report December 31, 2022

Goldman Sachs International (unlimited company)

Company Number: 02263951

ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022

INDEX

Page No. Page No. Part I Part II Strategic Report 2 Directors' Report and Audited Financial Statements 31 Introduction 2 Directors' Report 31 Executive Overview 2 Independent Auditors' Report 38 Business Environment 3 Income Statement 46 Results of Operations 4 Statement of Comprehensive Income 46 Balance Sheet and Funding Sources 7 Balance Sheet 47 Capital Management and Regulatory Capital 8 Statement of Changes in Equity 48 Regulatory Matters and Other Developments 11 Statement of Cash Flows 49 Principal Risks and Uncertainties 13 Notes to the Financial Statements 50 Risk Management 14 Overview and Structure of Risk Management 15 Liquidity Risk Management 19 Market Risk Management 22 Credit Risk Management 25 Operational Risk Management 28 Model Risk Management 30 E.U. Regulation 30 Section 172(1) Statement 30 Date of Authorisation of Issue 30 Note 1. General Information 50

Note 2. Basis of Preparation 50

Note 3. Summary of Significant Accounting Policies 51

Note 4. Critical Accounting Estimates and Judgements 57

Note 5. Net Revenues 58

Note 6. Net Operating Expenses 59

Note 7. Compensation and Benefits 59

Note 8. Share-Based Payments 60

Note 9. Income Tax Expense 61

Note 10. Collateralised Agreements 61

Note 11. Customer and Other Receivables 61

Note 12. Trading Assets and Liabilities 62

Note 13. Investments 62

Note 14. Other Assets 62

Note 15. Pension Arrangements 63

Note 16. Deferred Tax Assets 65

Note 17. Interests in Other Entities 66

Note 18. Collateralised Financings 66

Note 19. Customer and Other Payables 66

Note 20. Unsecured Borrowings 67

Note 21. Other Liabilities 68

Note 22. Share Capital 68

Note 23. Other Equity Instruments 68

Note 24. Statement of Cash Flows Reconciliations 69

Note 25. Financial Commitments and Contingencies 69

Note 26. Maturity of Assets and Liabilities 72

Note 27. Related Party Disclosures 72

Note 28. Financial Instruments 76

Note 29. Fair Value Measurement 78

Note 30. Financial Risk Management and Capital Management 88

Note 31. Transferred Assets 89

Introduction

Goldman Sachs International (GSI or the company) delivers a broad range of financial services to clients located worldwide. The company also operates a number of branches and representative offices across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) to provide financial services to clients in those regions.

The company's primary regulators are the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

The company's ultimate parent undertaking and controlling entity is The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Group Inc.). Group Inc. is a bank holding company and a financial holding company regulated by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (FRB). The company's immediate parent undertaking is Goldman Sachs Group UK limited (GSG UK), a company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales. GSG UK together with its consolidated subsidiaries forms "GSG UK Group". In relation to the company, "GS Group affiliate" means Group Inc. or any of its subsidiaries. Group Inc., together with its consolidated subsidiaries, form "GS Group". GS Group is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The company's results prepared under United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (U.S. GAAP) are included in the consolidated financial statements of GS Group.

The company seeks to be the advisor of choice for its clients and a leading participant in global financial markets. As part of GS Group, the company also enters into transactions with affiliates in the normal course of business as part of its market-making activities and general operations.

The company generates revenues from the following business activities: Investment Banking; Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities (FICC); Equities; and Investment Management, which includes Asset management and Wealth management.

The company strives to maintain a work environment that fosters professionalism, excellence, diversity, cooperation among employees and high standards of business ethics. The company recognises that it needs the most talented people to deliver outstanding results for clients. A diverse workforce in terms of gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation, background, culture and education ensures the development of better ideas, products and services. For further information about Goldman Sachs' people, culture and commitment to diversity, see www.goldmansachs.com/our-commitments/diversity-and-inclusion/.

References to "the financial statements" are to the directors' report and audited financial statements as presented in Part II of this annual report.

All references to December 2022 refer to the year ended, or the date, as the context requires, December 31, 2022. All references to December 2021 refer to the year ended, or the date, as the context requires, December 31, 2021.

Certain disclosures required by U.K.-adopted international accounting standard and International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) in relation to the company's financial risk management, capital management and interest rate benchmark reform have been presented alongside other risk management and regulatory information in the strategic report. Such disclosures are identified as audited, where relevant. All other information in the strategic report is unaudited.

Executive Overview

The directors consider profit for the year, total assets and Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio as the company's key performance indicators.

Income Statement

The income statement is set out on page 46 of this annual report. The company's profit for the year ended December 2022 was $4.03 billion, an increase of 37% compared with the year ended December 2021.

Net revenues were $10.80 billion for the year ended December 2022, essentially unchanged compared with the year ended December 2021, reflecting significantly higher net revenues in FICC and higher net revenues in Equities, partially offset by significantly lower net revenues in Investment Banking and Investment Management.

Net operating expenses were $5.83 billion for the year ended December 2022, 21% lower than the year ended December 2021, primarily due to significantly lower compensation and benefits and lower transaction based expenses, partially offset by significantly lower management charges to GS Group affiliates.

See "Results of Operations" below for more information about net revenues and net operating expenses.

Capital Ratios

The company's CET1 capital ratio under the U.K. capital framework was 12.8% as of December 2022 and 10.7% as of December 2021.

Balance Sheet

The balance sheet is set out on page 47 of this annual report.

As of December 2022, total assets were $1.20 trillion, an increase of $59.62 billion from December 2021, primarily reflecting an increase in trading assets of $130.57 billion (primarily due to an increase in derivatives, principally as a result of an increase in interest rate derivatives, partially offset by a decrease in cash instruments), partially offset by a decrease in cash and cash equivalents of $40.72 billion (primarily due to a change in the proportion of Global Core Liquid Assets (GCLA) held as cash deposits), a decrease in collateralised agreements of $21.57 billion (primarily due to changes in firm and client activity) and a decrease in customer and other receivables of $7.17 billion (primarily due to a decrease in cash collateral paid).

As of December 2022, total liabilities were $1.16 trillion, an increase of $56.31 billion from December 2021, reflecting an increase in trading liabilities of $149.33 billion (primarily due to an increase in derivatives, principally as a result of an increase in interest rate derivatives, partially offset by a decrease in cash instruments), partially offset by a decrease in collateralised financings of $79.80 billion (primarily due to changes in firm and client activity) and a decrease in customer and other payables of $8.90 billion (primarily due to a decrease in cash collateral received).

As of December 2022, total shareholder's equity was $42.21 billion, an increase of $3.31 billion from December 2021, primarily reflecting the company's profit for the year ended December 2022 of $4.03 billion, partially offset by interest on Additional Tier 1 notes (AT1 notes) of $749 million.

Total level 3 financial assets were $4.73 billion as of December 2022 and $5.76 billion as of December 2021. See Note 29 to the financial statements for further information about level 3 financial assets, including changes in level 3 financial assets and related fair value measurement.

Under U.S. GAAP, as of December 2022, total assets were $488.90 billion and total liabilities were $454.95 billion. Total assets and total liabilities under U.S. GAAP differ from those reported under IFRS primarily due to the company presenting derivative balances gross under IFRS if they are not net settled in the normal course of business, even where it has a legally enforceable right to offset those balances.

Future Outlook

The directors consider that the year end financial position of the company was satisfactory.

In 2023, subject to approvals, the company plans to transfer its U.K. asset management business to Goldman Sachs Asset Management International (GSAMI), GS Group's primary U.K. asset management entity. This will combine GSI and GSAMI's U.K. asset management businesses in GSAMI, consistent with GS Group's resolution planning and the commercial objectives of its asset management business. The company's U.K. asset management business has approximately 300 employees, average annual net revenues in the last three years of $436 million and immaterial assets and liabilities as of December 2022. On transfer of the U.K. asset management business to GSAMI, the company expects to receive non-cash consideration equal to the fair value of this business.

Business Environment

In 2022, the global economy was impacted by persistent broad macroeconomic and geopolitical concerns, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the ongoing war, and inflationary and labour market pressures. Governments around the world responded to Russia's invasion of Ukraine by imposing economic sanctions, and global central banks sought to address inflation by increasing policy interest rates several times over the course of the year. These factors contributed to increased market volatility during the year, as well as a decrease in global equity prices and bond prices and wider corporate credit spreads compared with the end of 2021.

The economic outlook remains uncertain, reflecting concerns about the continuation or escalation of the war between Russia and Ukraine and other geopolitical risks, inflation, and supply chain complications.

Results of Operations

Net Revenues

Net revenues include the net profit arising from transactions, with both third parties and GS Group affiliates, in securities, foreign exchange and other financial instruments, and fees and commissions. This is inclusive of associated interest and dividends.

The table below presents net revenues by business activity.

Year Ended December

$ in millions 2022 2021 Investment Banking $ 1,268 $ 2,646 FICC 4,584 2,960 Equities 3,957 3,872 Investment Management 993 1,441 Total $10,802 $10,919

The company updated its methodology for allocating funding costs, reported within net revenues, to its business activities. As a result, in the table above, comparatives have been conformed to the current period presentation, with no impact to total net revenues.

Investment Banking

Investment Banking primarily generates revenues from the following:

Advisory. Includes strategic advisory engagements with respect to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defence activities, restructurings and spin-offs.

Underwriting. Includes public offerings and private placements of a wide range of securities and other financial instruments, including local and cross-border transactions and acquisition financing.

December 2022 versus December 2021. Net revenues in Investment Banking were $1.27 billion for the year ended December 2022, 52% lower than the year ended December 2021, primarily due to significantly lower net revenues in Underwriting and Advisory. The decrease in Underwriting reflected significantly lower net revenues in Equity underwriting and Debt underwriting. Advisory net revenues were lower reflecting a decrease in industry-wide completed mergers and acquisitions transactions.

As of December 2022, the EMEA investment banking backlog was lower compared with December 2021, primarily due to significantly lower estimated net revenues from potential equity underwriting transactions and lower net revenues from potential advisory transactions and potential debt underwriting transactions.

The backlog represents an estimate of net revenues from future transactions where the company believes that future revenue realisation is more likely than not. The changes in backlog may be a useful indicator of client activity levels which, over the long term, impact net revenues. However, the time frame for completion and corresponding revenue recognition of transactions in the backlog varies based on the nature of the assignment, as certain transactions may remain in the backlog for longer periods of time. In addition, the backlog is subject to certain limitations, such as assumptions about the likelihood that individual client transactions will occur in the future. Transactions may be cancelled or modified, and transactions not included in the estimate may also occur.

FICC and Equities

FICC and Equities serve the company's clients who buy and sell financial products, raise funding and manage risk. The company does this by acting as a market maker and offering expertise on a global basis. FICC and Equities make markets and facilitate client transactions in fixed income, currency, commodity and equity products. In addition, the company makes markets in, and clears client transactions on, major stock, options and futures exchanges worldwide.

The company executes a high volume of transactions for its clients in large, highly liquid markets. The company also executes transactions for its clients in less liquid markets for spreads and fees that are generally somewhat larger than those charged in more liquid markets. Additionally, the company structures and executes transactions involving customised or tailor-made products that address its clients' risk exposures, investment objectives or other complex needs, as well as derivative transactions related to client advisory and underwriting activities.

The company's net revenues are influenced by a combination of interconnected drivers, including (i) client activity levels and transactional bid/offer spreads and (ii) changes in the fair value of its inventory, and interest income and interest expense related to the holding, hedging and funding of its inventory.