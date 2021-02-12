Log in
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

Goldman Sachs : Issues $800 Million Sustainability Bond

02/12/2021
  • The bank's first Sustainability Bond a key step to Accelerate Climate Transition and Advance Inclusive Growth
  • Bond contributes towards Goldman Sachs' sustainable finance commitment including a target to deploy $750 billion in sustainable financing, investing and advisory activity by 2030

NEW YORK, February 12, 2021 - The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) today announced that it has settled an $800 million Sustainability Bond to accelerate climate transition and advance inclusive growth across nine core thematic areas: clean energy, sustainable transport, sustainable food and agriculture, waste and materials, ecosystem services, accessible and innovative healthcare, accessible and affordable education, financial inclusion, and communities. The bond is unique in that eligible categories are based on the above mentioned nine key impact themes that also underpin Goldman Sachs' sustainable finance commitment. The commitment includes a target to deploy $750 billion across climate transition and inclusive growth by 2030.

The bond offering is aligned with Goldman Sachs' broader integration of the aforementioned themes across our businesses and will further expand the bank's role in catalyzing capital to address the pressing environmental and social issues facing society today.

'The launch of our first sustainability bond shows that investors can drive innovative solutions by using our firm's extensive platform and resources', said David Solomon, Chairman and Chief Executive at Goldman Sachs. 'We've said building a low-carbon, inclusive economy is a business imperative, and now we're demonstrating our commitment by using the same financial toolkit we recommend to our clients'

'We are committed to executing on our $750 billion target across investing, financing and advisory activities by 2030. The proceeds from our sustainability bond will advance our focus on climate transition and inclusive growth.' said Dina Powell McCormick, global head of Sustainability and Inclusive Growth at Goldman Sachs.

'Goldman Sachs was the lead book runner with a syndicate otherwise comprised entirely of diverse and minority led broker dealers', said Carey Halio, Deputy Treasurer at Goldman Sachs. 'The 5-year bond, which is callable in 4-years, will pay interest semi-annually at a fixed rate of 0.855% for the first four years, and then quarterly at a floating rate of SOFR+0.609% in the final year, if not called.'

Goldman Sachs unveiled its Sustainability Issuance Framework which was reviewed by Sustainalytics, a Second Party Opinion Provider and allows for future programmatic issuances.

Goldman Sachs will publish an annual update regarding the allocation of the proceeds which will include details on the expected and realized qualitative and, where feasible, quantitative environmental and social impact.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a leading global investment banking, securities and investment management firm that provides a wide range of financial services to a substantial and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.

# # #


Media Contact:
Jake Siewert
Tel: +1 212 902 5400

Investor Contact:
Heather Kennedy Miner
Tel: +1 212 902 0300

Disclaimer

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. published this content on 12 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2021 15:10:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 42 737 M - -
Net income 2020 7 111 M - -
Net Debt 2020 274 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 15,0x
Yield 2020 1,65%
Capitalization 108 B 108 B -
EV / Sales 2020 8,95x
EV / Sales 2021 9,67x
Nbr of Employees 40 500
Free-Float 37,9%
Technical analysis trends THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 329,56 $
Last Close Price 302,32 $
Spread / Highest target 48,5%
Spread / Average Target 9,01%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John E. Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Stephen M. Scherr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Marco Argenti Co-Chief Information Officer
Atte Lahtiranta Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.14.64%108 463
MORGAN STANLEY7.57%133 374
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION5.45%105 097
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-5.20%51 160
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.7.77%39 030
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED-0.24%33 469
