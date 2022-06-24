Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GS   US38141G1040

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

(GS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-24 pm EDT
302.75 USD   +5.79%
05:02pGoldman Sachs Looks to Raise $2 Billion to Buy Celsius Network's Assets, CoinDesk Says
DJ
11:50aGoldman Sachs on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since January 2021 -- Data Talk
DJ
08:30aChina approves ICBC-Goldman JV to start offering wealth services
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Goldman Sachs Looks to Raise $2 Billion to Buy Celsius Network's Assets, CoinDesk Says

06/24/2022 | 05:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

-- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is looking to raise $2 billion from investors to buy up distressed assets from Celsius Network LLC, CoinDesk reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

-- The proposed deal would allow investors to buy up Celsius' assets at potentially big discounts in the event of a bankruptcy filing, the report said. The Wall Street Journal reported earlier Friday that the crypto lending platform hired restructuring consultants from advisory firm Alvarez & Marsal to advise on a possible bankruptcy filing. The company also engaged law firm Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP to advise on possible restructuring options, the Journal reported earlier this month.

-- Goldman Sachs appears to be gauging interesting and soliciting commitments from Web3 cryptocurrency funds, funds specializing in distressed assets and traditional financial institutions with cash on hand, CoinDesk reported.

-- Celsius, which said it had $11.8 billion in assets as of May and has 1.7 million users, froze withdrawals, swaps and transfers earlier this month because of extreme market volatility. The value of its assets has fallen from about $25 billion in October, the Journal reported.


Full story at https://www.coindesk.com/business/2022/06/24/goldman-sachs-raising-funds-to-buy-celsius-assets-sources/


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-24-22 1701ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CELSIUS HOLDINGS, INC. 5.11% 67.11 Delayed Quote.-14.38%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 5.79% 302.75 Delayed Quote.-25.62%
All news about THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
05:02pGoldman Sachs Looks to Raise $2 Billion to Buy Celsius Network's Assets, CoinDesk Says
DJ
11:50aGoldman Sachs on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since January 2021 -- Data Talk
DJ
08:30aChina approves ICBC-Goldman JV to start offering wealth services
RE
06/23Explainer-What's new with the Fed's bank stress tests in 2022
RE
06/21Daiwa Securities Lowers Goldman Sachs Group's Price Target to $330 From $385, Maintains..
MT
06/17Targa Resources Corp. to Acquire Lucid Energy from Riverstone Holdings and Goldman Sach..
AQ
06/15AlphaSense's Valuation Jumps to $1.7 Billion with $225 Million Series D Led by Goldman ..
PR
06/15Wall Street Set for Higher Open as Expected Rate Hike Looms
MT
06/15SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Advance Premarket Wednesday
MT
06/15GOLDMAN SACHS : One Million Black Women Announces 50 Recipients of Black Women Impact Gran..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 48 007 M - -
Net income 2022 13 641 M - -
Net Debt 2022 330 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,42x
Yield 2022 2,96%
Capitalization 93 928 M 93 928 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,84x
EV / Sales 2023 8,73x
Nbr of Employees 45 100
Free-Float 37,2%
Chart THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 286,17 $
Average target price 416,81 $
Spread / Average Target 45,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tamim Hamad Abdulaziz Al-Kawari Managing Director
John Edward Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Denis P. Coleman Chief Financial Officer
Marco Argenti Co-Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-25.62%93 393
MORGAN STANLEY-24.64%130 147
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-26.24%118 408
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-18.10%45 552
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.5.16%30 429
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED-24.09%22 738