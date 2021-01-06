Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.    GS

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

(GS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 01/06 10:35:57 am
284.5 USD   +5.01%
10:25aGOLDMAN SACHS : Daiwa Securities Starts Goldman Sachs Group at Outperform with $300 Price Target
MT
10:11aGoldman Sachs Nears a Share-Price Record
DJ
09:56aOil extends gains after surprise Saudi output cut
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Goldman Sachs Nears a Share-Price Record

01/06/2021 | 10:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Ben Eisen

The pandemic recession has thrown up roadblocks for most of the nation's largest banks. Not so for Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

The Wall Street giant's share price is on the cusp of hitting a record for the first time in nearly three years, a sign of how much the bank has profited from the financial chaos of the past year. Its stock has risen about 15% over the past month, far more than any of its five big-bank peers.

Goldman shares had been static for years, a perpetual concern for Chief Executive David Solomon and one that led him to peel back some of the bank's famous secrecy a year ago. At the time, its trading business was languishing amid efforts to build a consumer bank and grow its wealth-management business.

The pandemic pushed many of those challenges aside. It spurred roller-coaster markets that lifted its traditional sales-and-trading business. Then, as markets bounced back, its bankers made money helping corporate clients sell debt and equity.

The investment-banking business probably stayed strong in the last three months of the year. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. said late Monday that its investment-banking revenue hit a record in the fourth quarter, which analysts see as a favorable sign for larger competitors such as Goldman.

Shares of the bank, which reports earnings later in the month, rose nearly 3% Wednesday morning, putting the stock on pace to close above its 2018 high. The prospect of rising interest rates after Georgia's Senate runoff elections pushed up bank shares broadly.

Unlike JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Bank of America Corp., Goldman doesn't have a large consumer bank. That held back its share price during a bank stock rally in 2019, when healthy U.S. consumers helped push the megabanks to big profits.

But the coronavirus recession made that heavy consumer exposure a liability, forcing banks to set aside tens of billions of dollars to prepare for potential loan losses. JPMorgan, the largest bank in the U.S. by assets, was about 11% below its record at Tuesday's market close. Goldman's stock, meanwhile, outperformed most of its peers in 2020 and into 2021.

Other factors also have boosted Goldman's share price: The bank entered into a multibillion-dollar settlement with the Justice Department in October, closing the door on a long-running probe into its work for a corrupt Malaysian government fund known as 1MDB.

In December, the Federal Reserve loosened its pandemic restrictions on share repurchases. Buybacks can lift a company's share price by pulling stock out of the market and making earnings look stronger on a per-share basis.

Banks will be able to return capital in the first quarter, but it can't exceed their average quarterly profit over the past year. That may benefit Goldman, in particular, because of its strong profitability.

Write to Ben Eisen at ben.eisen@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-06-21 1010ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 6.16% 32.2403 Delayed Quote.-0.92%
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP 3.53% 25.89 Delayed Quote.1.30%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 4.00% 130.77 Delayed Quote.-0.94%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 3.60% 283 Delayed Quote.0.49%
All news about THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
10:25aGOLDMAN SACHS : Daiwa Securities Starts Goldman Sachs Group at Outperform with $..
MT
10:11aGoldman Sachs Nears a Share-Price Record
DJ
09:56aOil extends gains after surprise Saudi output cut
RE
09:53aMYOVANT SCIENCES : Goldman Sachs Downgrades Myovant Sciences to Neutral from Buy..
MT
09:50aCEOs Consider Ways to Smooth the Presidential Transition, Including Holding B..
DJ
08:01aSEI INVESTMENTS : Goldman Sachs Starts SEI Investments at Buy With $70.50 Price ..
MT
07:51aENVESTNET : Goldman Sachs Starts Envestnet at Neutral With $91 Price Target
MT
06:43aNEXT : Goldman Sachs Lifts Next PT, Affirms Buy Rating
MT
01:23aGOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating
MD
01:04aOil extends gains after surprise Saudi output cut
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 42 492 M - -
Net income 2020 7 149 M - -
Net Debt 2020 274 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,4x
Yield 2020 1,85%
Capitalization 97 201 M 97 201 M -
EV / Sales 2020 8,73x
EV / Sales 2021 9,72x
Nbr of Employees 40 900
Free-Float 37,9%
Chart THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 284,78 $
Last Close Price 270,93 $
Spread / Highest target 50,2%
Spread / Average Target 5,11%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John E. Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Stephen M. Scherr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Marco Argenti Co-Chief Information Officer
Atte Lahtiranta Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.0.49%97 201
MORGAN STANLEY1.40%125 721
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-0.51%99 159
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED0.75%53 331
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.12.43%43 775
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED3.81%38 239