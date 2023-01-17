Advanced search
    GS   US38141G1040

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

(GS)
  Report
2023-01-17
349.92 USD   -6.44%
Goldman Sachs : Non-GAAP Financial Measures

01/17/2023
Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Regulation G adopted by the Securities and Exchange Commission (as directed by the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002) sets forth rules regarding the disclosure of non-GAAP financial measures, as defined in that Regulation.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, "Goldman Sachs") may, from time to time, make non-GAAP financial measures public orally, telephonically, by webcast, by broadcast, or by similar means. At the time, we may make reference to this Web site for additional disclosure about the financial measure.

Please click on the link below for the Goldman Sachs non-GAAP financial measures, as well as related disclosure about those measures.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures [PDF]

Attachments

Disclaimer

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. published this content on 17 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2023 22:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 47 697 M - -
Net income 2022 11 734 M - -
Net Debt 2022 308 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,3x
Yield 2022 2,43%
Capitalization 120 B 120 B -
EV / Sales 2022 8,98x
EV / Sales 2023 8,67x
Nbr of Employees 49 100
Free-Float 36,7%
Technical analysis trends THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 374,00 $
Average target price 399,96 $
Spread / Average Target 6,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Edward Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Denis P. Coleman Chief Financial Officer
Marco Argenti Co-Chief Information Officer
George C. Lee Co-Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.8.92%128 649
MORGAN STANLEY7.81%154 915
CHARLES SCHWABB-0.34%154 902
CITIGROUP INC.10.37%96 688
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED8.64%45 090
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.20.79%26 951