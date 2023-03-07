Advanced search
    GS   US38141G1040

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

(GS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-06 pm EST
357.05 USD   -0.01%
09:10aGoldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley to Advise Deutsche Bahn on Potential Sale of Logistics Unit
MT
09:04aGoldman Sachs : Presentation at the RBC Global Financial Institutions Conference 2023
PU
08:53aDeutsche Bahn Picks Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley as Advisers on Potential $21.3 Billion Sale of DB Schenker Logistics Unit
MT
Goldman Sachs : Presentation at the RBC Global Financial Institutions Conference 2023

03/07/2023 | 09:04am EST
Goldman Sachs Presentation at the RBC Global Financial Institutions Conference 2023
07 Mar 2023

David Solomon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the RBC Global Financial Institutions Conference 2023 on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 9:20 a.m. (ET).

David M. Solomon
Chairman and CEO
Read Bio

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Today's presentation includes forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the Firm's beliefs regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Firm's control. Forward-looking statements include statements about backlog, potential revenue and growth opportunities. It is possible that the Firm's actual results, including the incremental revenues, if any, from such opportunities, and financial condition, may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results, financial condition and incremental revenues indicated in these forward-looking statements.

For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect the Firm's future results and financial condition, see "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. You should also read the forward-looking disclaimers in our Form 10-Q, particularly as it relates to capital and leverage ratios, and information on the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures that is posted on the Investor Relations portion of our website: www.gs.com. Statements about our revenue and growth opportunities are subject to the risk that the Firm's businesses may be unable to generate additional incremental revenues or take advantage of growth opportunities.

The statements in the presentation are current only as of its date, March 7, 2023.

Attachments

Disclaimer

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. published this content on 07 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2023 14:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 49 971 M - -
Net income 2023 11 770 M - -
Net Debt 2023 327 B - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,3x
Yield 2023 2,90%
Capitalization 126 B 126 B -
EV / Sales 2023 9,06x
EV / Sales 2024 8,89x
Nbr of Employees 48 500
Free-Float 36,1%
Chart THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 357,05 $
Average target price 398,42 $
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Edward Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Denis P. Coleman Chief Financial Officer
Marco Argenti Co-Chief Information Officer
George C. Lee Co-Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.3.99%125 949
MORGAN STANLEY15.66%165 469
CHARLES SCHWAB-8.00%141 123
CITIGROUP INC.15.74%101 423
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED3.92%42 049
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.17.86%26 209