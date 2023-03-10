Advanced search
    GS   US38141G1040

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

(GS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:45:35 2023-03-10 pm EST
326.49 USD   -4.56%
03:15pGoldman Sachs : Prospectus - C-028490
PU
03/09Ex-Goldman banker gets 10-year sentence in 1MDB looting plot
AQ
03/09Former Goldman Sachs Banker Roger Ng Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison Over 1MDB Scandal
MT
Goldman Sachs : Prospectus - C-028490

03/10/2023 | 03:15pm EST
Prospectus - C-028490
Prospectus - C-028490

Below you will find information from the register notified prospectuses. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of receipt notification10 mar 2023
Date received document10 mar 2023
Issuing institutionTHE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
DescriptionProspectus - C-028490
Competent authorityCOMMISSION DE SURVEILLANCE DU SECTEUR FINANCIER (CSSF)
Country competent authorityLuxemburg
Previous result

Date last update: 10 March 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. published this content on 10 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 20:14:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 49 971 M - -
Net income 2023 11 782 M - -
Net Debt 2023 327 B - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,89x
Yield 2023 3,03%
Capitalization 121 B 121 B -
EV / Sales 2023 8,96x
EV / Sales 2024 8,79x
Nbr of Employees 48 500
Free-Float 36,1%
Chart THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 342,09 $
Average target price 400,20 $
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Edward Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Denis P. Coleman Chief Financial Officer
Marco Argenti Co-Chief Information Officer
George C. Lee Co-Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.1.72%120 672
MORGAN STANLEY12.80%155 075
CHARLES SCHWAB-20.17%122 460
CITIGROUP INC.12.05%94 464
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED1.86%40 943
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.12.30%25 353