Goldman Sachs : Prospectus - C-028490

Below you will find information from the register notified prospectuses. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of receipt notification 10 mar 2023
Date received document 10 mar 2023
Issuing institution THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Description Prospectus - C-028490
Competent authority COMMISSION DE SURVEILLANCE DU SECTEUR FINANCIER (CSSF)
Country competent authority Luxemburg
Date last update: 10 March 2023
Disclaimer
The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. published this content on 10 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 20:14:22 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
Sales 2023
49 971 M
Net income 2023
11 782 M
Net Debt 2023
327 B
P/E ratio 2023
9,89x
Yield 2023
3,03%
Capitalization
121 B
121 B
EV / Sales 2023
8,96x
EV / Sales 2024
8,79x
Nbr of Employees
48 500
Free-Float
36,1%
Technical analysis trends THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Bullish
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
25
Last Close Price
342,09 $
Average target price
400,20 $
Spread / Average Target
17,0%
