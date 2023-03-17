Goldman Sachs : Proxy Statement for 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

LETTER FROM OUR LEAD DIRECTOR

Letter from our Lead Director

March 17, 2023

To my fellow shareholders,

With our 2023 Annual Meeting approaching, it is once again my distinct privilege as your Lead Director to reflect upon the last year and share with you my observations on some of the work of our Board and Committees.

2022 provided a unique set of challenges and opportunities for the firm and its leaders to navigate. Under the leadership of David Solomon, John Waldron and Denis Coleman, and with the oversight of the Board, the firm remained nimble, was able to support our clients across the breadth of our global franchises, and prudently managed capital, liquidity, and financial and nonfinancial risks, in order to deliver the firm's second highest ever net revenues and double-digit returns for shareholders.

As you heard in more detail from David and our leadership team last month during our 2023 Investor Day presentations, 2022 also provided an important inflection point to further evolve our strategy, realign our businesses, reorient the firm for the forward opportunity set and reinvest in our culture. I hope that this recent Investor Day provided you with important clarity on the firm's strategic path. The Board is fully supportive of management's ongoing focus on enhancing transparency and accountability, and our 2023 Investor Day was an important affirmation of this.

As I've communicated to you before, we as a Board are cognizant of our role as stewards of your investment, and we will continue to engage with management on - and hold management accountable for - creating long-term value for you, our shareholders. To this end, as a Board, we engaged regularly over the course of the year - not only with David, John and Denis - but with the broader management and control teams as well as with employees across the firm - on the key drivers and risks relating to the execution of our strategy on firmwide, regional and business levels.

Execution of our strategy and a focus on prudent resource management will continue to be top of mind for the Board in the coming year. We will continue to focus not only on our financial results but also on how they are achieved; we firmly believe that long-term value creation and the realization of our communicated goals necessitates a commitment to our culture and Core Values, sound risk management and controls, and an unwavering dedication to our clients and our people. In this regard, we remain steadfast in our determination to maintain a strong and appropriately resourced control environment.

We also continue to oversee management's investment in our future. This includes maintaining our focus on fundamental considerations and priorities, such as attracting and retaining the best talent, continued progress around diversity, inclusion and equity, the development of the firm's "next generation" of leaders, the strength, depth and diversity of our leadership bench, further progress toward achieving our sustainable finance targets, and reinvesting in and strengthening our culture.

For example, as you will see in the Key Areas of Board Oversight section of this Proxy Statement, the firm recently launched a series of cultural stewardship and connection programs to reaffirm and reinvest in its culture. The firm's culture is a topic that we as directors regularly discuss - and will continue to discuss - with management. Investing in the firm's culture is a strategic imperative, particularly after the growth we have experienced over the last several years, and we are supportive of the steps that the firm has taken and continues to take in this regard.

In carrying out our work, the Board met actively throughout 2022, with 65 Board and Committee meetings, and for me, as Lead Director, over 65 additional meetings, calls and engagements with the firm and our people, our shareholders, regulators and other stakeholders, including meetings with shareholders representing over 20% of our shares outstanding. Similarly, my fellow Committee Chairs held over 140 such meetings during 2022. This broad and comprehensive engagement outside the boardroom provides us with key insights into the firm's businesses and its people.

As you will see detailed in this Proxy Statement, there have been a number of changes to our Board over the past year, each of which was the result of our ongoing reviews of Board composition and governance processes, including with respect to board leadership succession planning. These processes and practices help to ensure that our Board has an appropriate and diverse mix of skills and experiences, strong independent leadership, and sound governance so that we can effectively carry out our responsibilities.