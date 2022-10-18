Goldman Sachs : Reports 2022 Third Quarter Earnings Per Common Share of $8.25

Please view printable versions of theThird Quarter 2022 Earnings Results [PDF] and the Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Results Presentation [PDF].

A conference call to discuss the firm's financial results, outlook and related matters will be held at 9:30 am (ET), Tuesday, October 18, 2022. The call will be open to the public.

Members of the public who would like to listen to the conference call should dial +1-800-753-0786 (in the U.S.) and +1-323-794-2410 (outside the U.S.) passcode number 7042022. The number should be dialed at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call. The conference call will also be accessible as an audio webcast through our web site. There is no charge to access the call. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available on our website or by dialing +1-888-203-1112 (in the U.S.) or +1-719-457-0820 (outside the U.S.) passcode number 7042022 beginning approximately three hours after the event.

Please direct any questions regarding obtaining access to the conference call to Goldman Sachs Investor Relations, via e-mail, at gs-investor-relations@gs.com.