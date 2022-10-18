Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GS   US38141G1040

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

(GS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:52 2022-10-18 am EDT
317.70 USD   +3.58%
07:33aGoldman Sachs : 3Q22 Earnings Presentation
PU
07:33aGoldman Sachs : 3Q22 Earnings Press Release
PU
07:33aGoldman Sachs : Conference Call on 2022 Third Quarter Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Goldman Sachs : Reports Third Quarter Earnings Per Common Share of $8.25 - Form 8-K

10/18/2022 | 07:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Goldman Sachs Reports Third Quarter Earnings Per Common Share of $8.25

"Goldman Sachs' third quarter results reflect the strength, breadth and diversification of our global franchise. Against the backdrop of uncertainty and volatility in the markets, we continue to prudently manage our resources and remain focused on risk management as we serve our clients. Importantly, we are confident that our strategic evolution will drive higher, more durable returns and unlock long-term value for shareholders.

In January 2020, we outlined our strategy in clear and direct terms, introducing a plan to grow and strengthen our core businesses, diversify our products and services, and operate more efficiently as we drive higher, more durable returns. Today, we enter the next phase of our growth, introducing a realignment of our businesses that will enable us to further capitalize on the predominant operating model of One Goldman Sachs as we better serve our clients."

- David Solomon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Financial Summary

Net Revenues

Net Earnings

EPS

3Q22 $11.98 billion

3Q22 YTD $36.77 billion

3Q22 $3.07 billion

3Q22 YTD $9.94 billion

3Q22 $8.25

3Q22 YTD $26.71

Annualized ROE1

Annualized ROTE1

Book Value Per Share

3Q22 11.0%

3Q22 YTD 12.2%

3Q22 12.0%

3Q22 YTD 13.1%

3Q22 $308.22

YTD Growth 8.4%

NEW YORK, October 18, 2022 - The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) today reported net revenues of $11.98 billion and net earnings of $3.07 billion for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. Net revenues were $36.77 billion and net earnings were $9.94 billion for the first nine months of 2022.

Diluted earnings per common share (EPS) was $8.25 for the third quarter of 2022 compared with $14.93 for the third quarter of 2021 and $7.73 for the second quarter of 2022, and was $26.71 for the first nine months of 2022 compared with $48.59 for the first nine months of 2021.

Annualized return on average common shareholders' equity (ROE)1 was 11.0% for the third quarter of 2022 and 12.2% for the first nine months of 2022. Annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (ROTE)1 was 12.0% for the third quarter of 2022 and 13.1% for the first nine months of 2022.

1

Goldman Sachs Reports

Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Results

Highlights

During the quarter, the firm continued to support clients amid a challenging macroeconomic environment and generated solid quarterly net revenues of $11.98 billion, net earnings of $3.07 billion and diluted EPS of $8.25.

The firm ranked #1 in worldwide announced and completed mergers and acquisitions and in worldwide equity and equity-related offerings for the year-to-date.2

Global Markets generated quarterly net revenues of $6.20 billion, reflecting strong performances in both Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities (FICC) and Equities, particularly in financing.

Consumer & Wealth Management generated record quarterly net revenues of $2.38 billion, 18% higher than the third quarter of 2021.

Firmwide Management and other fees were a record $2.24 billion for the third quarter of 2022, 15% higher than the third quarter of 2021.

Book value per common share increased by 2.1% during the quarter and 8.4% during the first nine months of 2022 to $308.22.

Quarterly Net Revenue Mix by Segment

2

Goldman Sachs Reports

Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Results

Net Revenues

Net revenues were $11.98 billion for the third quarter of 2022, 12% lower than a strong third quarter of 2021 and 1% higher than the second quarter of 2022. The decrease compared with the third quarter of 2021 reflected significantly lower net revenues in Investment Banking and Asset Management, partially offset by higher net revenues in Global Markets and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Net Revenues

$11.98 billion

Investment Banking

Net revenues in Investment Banking were $1.58 billion for the third quarter of 2022, 57% lower than a strong third quarter of 2021 and 26% lower than the second quarter of 2022. The decrease compared with the third quarter of 2021 reflected significantly lower net revenues in Underwriting, Financial advisory and Corporate lending.

The decrease in Underwriting net revenues was due to significantly lower net revenues in both Equity and Debt underwriting, reflecting a significant decline in industry-wide volumes. The decrease in Financial advisory net revenues reflected a significant decline in industry-wide completed mergers and acquisitions transactions from elevated activity levels in the prior year period. The decrease in Corporate lending net revenues was primarily due to net mark-downs on acquisition financing activities and net losses on hedges.

The firm's backlog3 was essentially unchanged compared with the end of the second quarter of 2022.

Investment Banking

$1.58 billion

Financial advisory

$972 million

Underwriting

$569 million

Corporate lending

$ 35 million

Global Markets

Net revenues in Global Markets were $6.20 billion for the third quarter of 2022, 11% higher than the third quarter of 2021 and 4% lower than the second quarter of 2022.

Net revenues in FICC were $3.53 billion, 41% higher than the third quarter of 2021, primarily reflecting significantly higher net revenues in FICC intermediation, driven by significantly higher net revenues in interest rate products and currencies, and higher net revenues in commodities and credit products, partially offset by significantly lower net revenues in mortgages. In addition, net revenues in FICC financing were significantly higher, primarily driven by repurchase agreements and mortgage lending.

Net revenues in Equities were $2.68 billion, 14% lower than a strong third quarter of 2021, primarily due to lower net revenues in Equities intermediation, reflecting significantly lower net revenues in cash products and lower net revenues in derivatives. Net revenues in Equities financing were slightly lower.

Global Markets

$6.20 billion

FICC intermediation

$2.80 billion

FICC financing

$725 million

FICC

$3.53 billion

Equities intermediation

$1.55 billion

Equities financing

$1.13 billion

Equities

$2.68 billion

3

Goldman Sachs Reports

Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Results

Asset Management

Net revenues in Asset Management were $1.82 billion for the third quarter of 2022, 20% lower than the third quarter of 2021 and 68% higher than the second quarter of 2022. The decrease compared with the third quarter of 2021 primarily reflected significantly lower net revenues in Equity investments and Lending and debt investments, partially offset by significantly higher net revenues in Management and other fees.

The decrease in Equity investments net revenues reflected significantly lower net gains from investments in private equities, partially offset by mark-to-market net gains from investments in public equities compared with significant net losses in the third quarter of 2021. The decrease in Lending and debt investments net revenues primarily reflected net mark-downs compared with net mark-ups in the prior year period. Incentive fees were lower, driven by harvesting in the prior year period. The increase in Management and other fees reflected the inclusion of NN Investment Partners (NNIP) in the current period and the impact of fee waivers on money market funds in the prior year period.

Asset Management

$1.82 billion

Management and other fees

$1.03 billion

Incentive fees

$ 36 million

Equity investments

$527 million

Lending and debt

investments

$231 million

Consumer & Wealth Management

Net revenues in Consumer & Wealth Management were $2.38 billion for the third quarter of 2022, 18% higher than the third quarter of 2021 and 9% higher than the second quarter of 2022.

Net revenues in Wealth management were $1.63 billion, essentially unchanged compared with the third quarter of 2021, reflecting significantly lower Incentive fees, driven by harvesting in the prior year period, offset by significantly higher net revenues in Private banking and lending, due to the impact of higher loan and deposit balances. Management and other fees were essentially unchanged.

Net revenues in Consumer banking were $744 million, nearly double the amount in the third quarter of 2021, primarily reflecting significantly higher credit card balances and higher deposit spreads.

Consumer &

Wealth Management

$2.38 billion

Wealth management

$1.63 billion

Consumer banking

$744 million

Provision for Credit Losses

Provision for credit losses was $515 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared with $175 million in the third quarter of 2021 and $667 million in the second quarter of 2022. Provisions for the third quarter of 2022 reflected consumer portfolio growth, net charge-offs and the impact of continued broad concerns on the macroeconomic outlook. The third quarter of 2021 primarily reflected provisions related to portfolio growth (primarily in credit cards).

The firm's allowance for credit losses was $5.59 billion as of September 30, 2022.

Provision for Credit Losses

$515 million

4

Goldman Sachs Reports

Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Results

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were $7.70 billion for the third quarter of 2022, 17% higher than the third quarter of 2021 and 1% higher than the second quarter of 2022. The firm's efficiency ratio3 for the first nine months of 2022 was 62.7%, compared with 52.8% for the first nine months of 2021.

Operating Expenses

$7.70 billion

The increase in operating expenses compared with the third quarter of 2021 included higher compensation and benefits expenses (reflecting a smaller reduction in the year- to-date ratio of compensation and benefits to net revenues, net of provision for credit losses, compared with the prior year period), the inclusion of NNIP and GreenSky, Inc., higher net provisions for litigation and regulatory proceedings, and higher transaction based expenses.

Net provisions for litigation and regulatory proceedings for the third quarter of 2022 were $191 million compared with $52 million for the third quarter of 2021.

Headcount increased 4% compared with the end of the second quarter of 2022, primarily reflecting the timing of campus hires and investments in growth initiatives.

YTD Efficiency Ratio

62.7%

Provision for Taxes

The effective income tax rate for the first nine months of 2022 increased to 16.9% from 16.3% for the first half of 2022, primarily due to a decrease in the impact of tax benefits on the settlement of employee share-based awards in the first nine months of 2022 compared with the first half of 2022.

YTD Effective Tax Rate

16.9%

Other Matters

◾ On October 17, 2022, the Board of Directors of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. declared a dividend of $2.50 per common share to be paid on December 29, 2022 to common shareholders of record on December 1, 2022.

◾ During the quarter, the firm returned $1.89 billion of capital to common shareholders, including $1.00 billion of common share repurchases (3.0 million shares at an average cost of $332.32) and $893 million of common stock dividends.3

◾   Global core liquid assets3 averaged $417 billion4 for the third quarter of 2022, compared with an average of $391 billion for the second quarter of 2022.

Declared Quarterly

Dividend Per Common Share

$2.50

Common Share Repurchases

3.0 million shares for $1.00 billion

Average GCLA

$417 billion

5

Goldman Sachs Reports

Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Results

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment banking, securities, investment management and consumer banking to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts or statements of current conditions, but instead represent only the firm's beliefs regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the firm's control. It is possible that the firm's actual results, financial condition and liquidity may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results, financial condition and liquidity in these forward-looking statements. For information about some of the risks and important factors that could affect the firm's future results, financial condition and liquidity, see "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A of the firm's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Information regarding the firm's assets under supervision, capital ratios, risk-weighted assets, supplementary leverage ratio, balance sheet data, global core liquid assets and VaR consists of preliminary estimates. These estimates are forward-looking statements and are subject to change, possibly materially, as the firm completes its financial statements.

Statements about the firm's investment banking transaction backlog and future results also may constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to the risk that transactions may be modified or may not be completed at all, and related net revenues may not be realized or may be materially less than expected. Important factors that could have such a result include, for underwriting transactions, a decline or weakness in general economic conditions, an outbreak or worsening of hostilities, including the escalation or continuation of the war between Russia and Ukraine, continuing volatility in the securities markets or an adverse development with respect to the issuer of the securities and, for financial advisory transactions, a decline in the securities markets, an inability to obtain adequate financing, an adverse development with respect to a party to the transaction or a failure to obtain a required regulatory approval. For information about other important factors that could adversely affect the firm's investment banking transactions, see "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A of the firm's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Conference Call

A conference call to discuss the firm's financial results, outlook and related matters will be held at 9:30 am (ET). The call will be open to the public. Members of the public who would like to listen to the conference call should dial 1-800-753-0786 (in the U.S.) or 1-323-794-2410 (outside the U.S.) passcode number 7042022. The number should be dialed at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call. The conference call will also be accessible as an audio webcast through the Investor Relations section of the firm's website, www.goldmansachs.com/investor-relations. There is no charge to access the call. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available on the firm's website or by dialing 1-888-203-1112 (in the U.S.) or 1-719-457-0820 (outside the U.S.) passcode number 7042022 beginning approximately three hours after the event. Please direct any questions regarding obtaining access to the conference call to Goldman Sachs Investor Relations, via e-mail, at gs-investor-relations@gs.com.

6

Goldman Sachs Reports

Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Results

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Segment Net Revenues (unaudited)

$ in millions

THREE MONTHS ENDED % CHANGE FROM
SEPTEMBER 30,
2022 		JUNE 30,
2022 		SEPTEMBER 30,
2021 		JUNE 30,
2022 		SEPTEMBER 30,
2021

INVESTMENT BANKING

Financial advisory

$ 972 $ 1,197 $ 1,648 (19) % (41) %

Equity underwriting

241 131 1,174 84 (79)

Debt underwriting

328 457 726 (28) (55)

Underwriting

569 588 1,900 (3) (70)

Corporate lending

35 352 152 (90) (77)

Net revenues

1,576 2,137 3,700 (26) (57)

GLOBAL MARKETS

FICC intermediation

2,800 2,839 1,995 (1) 40

FICC financing

725 768 513 (6) 41

FICC

3,525 3,607 2,508 (2) 41

Equities intermediation

1,549 1,734 1,920 (11) (19)

Equities financing

1,127 1,126 1,183 - (5)

Equities

2,676 2,860 3,103 (6) (14)

Net revenues

6,201 6,467 5,611 (4) 11

ASSET MANAGEMENT

Management and other fees

1,027 1,008 724 2 42

Incentive fees

36 160 100 (78) (64)

Equity investments

527 (221) 935 N.M. (44)

Lending and debt investments

231 137 520 69 (56)

Net revenues

1,821 1,084 2,279 68 (20)

CONSUMER & WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Management and other fees

1,217 1,224 1,223 (1) -

Incentive fees

21 24 121 (13) (83)

Private banking and lending

395 320 292 23 35

Wealth management

1,633 1,568 1,636 4 -

Consumer banking

744 608 382 22 95

Net revenues

2,377 2,176 2,018 9 18

Total net revenues

$ 11,975 $ 11,864 $ 13,608 1 (12)

Geographic Net Revenues (unaudited)3

$ in millions
THREE MONTHS ENDED
SEPTEMBER 30,
2022 		JUNE 30,
2022 		SEPTEMBER 30,
2021

Americas

$ 7,542 $ 7,047 $ 8,169

EMEA

3,094 3,400 3,394

Asia

1,339 1,417 2,045

Total net revenues

$ 11,975 $ 11,864 $ 13,608

Americas

63% 59% 60%

EMEA

26% 29% 25%

Asia

11% 12% 15%

Total

100% 100% 100%

7

Goldman Sachs Reports

Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Results

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Segment Net Revenues (unaudited)

$ in millions

NINE MONTHS ENDED % CHANGE FROM

SEPTEMBER 30,

2022

SEPTEMBER 30,

2021

SEPTEMBER 30,

2021

INVESTMENT BANKING

Financial advisory

$ 3,296 $ 4,022 (18) %

Equity underwriting

633 3,986 (84)

Debt underwriting

1,528 2,556 (40)

Underwriting

2,161 6,542 (67)

Corporate lending

667 516 29

Net revenues

6,124 11,080 (45)

GLOBAL MARKETS

FICC intermediation

9,677 7,343 32

FICC financing

2,178 1,378 58

FICC

11,855 8,721 36

Equities intermediation

5,444 6,271 (13)

Equities financing

3,241 3,100 5

Equities

8,685 9,371 (7)

Net revenues

20,540 18,092 14

ASSET MANAGEMENT

Management and other fees

2,807 2,144 31

Incentive fees

248 220 13

Equity investments

(61) 7,772 N.M.

Lending and debt investments

457 1,889 (76)

Net revenues

3,451 12,025 (71)

CONSUMER & WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Management and other fees

3,696 3,409 8

Incentive fees

72 162 (56)

Private banking and lending

1,054 816 29

Wealth management

4,822 4,387 10

Consumer banking

1,835 1,116 64

Net revenues

6,657 5,503 21

Total net revenues

$ 36,772 $ 46,700 (21)

Geographic Net Revenues (unaudited)3

$ in millions

NINE MONTHS ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30,

2022

SEPTEMBER 30,

2021

Americas

$ 21,975 $ 28,951

EMEA

10,344 11,585

Asia

4,453 6,164

Total net revenues

$ 36,772 $ 46,700

Americas

60% 62%

EMEA

28% 25%

Asia

12% 13%

Total

100% 100%

8

Goldman Sachs Reports

Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Results

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Earnings (unaudited)

In millions, except per share amounts and headcount

THREE MONTHS ENDED % CHANGE FROM

SEPTEMBER 30,

2022

JUNE 30,

2022

SEPTEMBER 30,

2021

JUNE 30,

2022

SEPTEMBER 30,

2021

REVENUES

Investment banking

$ 1,541 $ 1,785 $ 3,548 (14 ) % (57 ) %

Investment management

2,276 2,393 2,139 (5 ) 6

Commissions and fees

995 1,073 860 (7 ) 16

Market making

4,642 4,929 3,929 (6 ) 18

Other principal transactions

478 (50 ) 1,568 N.M . (70 )

Total non-interest revenues

9,932 10,130 12,044 (2 ) (18 )

Interest income

8,550 4,851 3,117 76 174

Interest expense

6,507 3,117 1,553 109 319

Net interest income

2,043 1,734 1,564 18 31

Total net revenues

11,975 11,864 13,608 1 (12 )

Provision for credit losses

515 667 175 (23 ) 194

OPERATING EXPENSES

Compensation and benefits

3,606 3,695 3,167 (2 ) 14

Transaction based

1,317 1,317 1,139 - 16

Market development

199 235 165 (15 ) 21

Communications and technology

459 444 397 3 16

Depreciation and amortization

666 570 509 17 31

Occupancy

255 259 239 (2 ) 7

Professional fees

465 490 433 (5 ) 7

Other expenses

737 643 542 15 36

Total operating expenses

7,704 7,653 6,591 1 17

Pre-tax earnings

3,756 3,544 6,842 6 (45 )

Provision for taxes

687 617 1,464 11 (53 )

Net earnings

3,069 2,927 5,378 5 (43 )

Preferred stock dividends

107 141 94 (24 ) 14

Net earnings applicable to common shareholders

$ 2,962 $ 2,786 $ 5,284 6 (44 )

EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE

Basic3

$ 8.35 $ 7.81 $ 15.14 7 % (45 ) %

Diluted

$ 8.25 $ 7.73 $ 14.93 7 (45 )

AVERAGE COMMON SHARES

Basic

352.8 355.0 348.3 (1 ) 1

Diluted

359.2 360.5 353.9 - 1

SELECTED DATA AT PERIOD-END

Common shareholders' equity

$ 108,587 $ 107,168 $ 96,344 1 13

Basic shares3

352.3 355.0 347.5 (1 ) 1

Book value per common share

$ 308.22 $ 301.88 $ 277.25 2 11

Headcount

49,100 47,000 43,000 4 14

9

Goldman Sachs Reports

Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Results

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Earnings (unaudited)

In millions, except per share amounts

NINE MONTHS ENDED % CHANGE FROM

SEPTEMBER 30,

2022

SEPTEMBER 30,

2021

SEPTEMBER 30,

2021

REVENUES

Investment banking

$ 5,457 $ 10,564 (48) %

Investment management

6,733 5,840 15

Commissions and fees

3,079 2,766 11

Market making

15,561 13,096 19

Other principal transactions

338 9,759 (97)

Total non-interest revenues

31,168 42,025 (26)

Interest income

16,613 9,110 82

Interest expense

11,009 4,435 148

Net interest income

5,604 4,675 20

Total net revenues

36,772 46,700 (21)

Provision for credit losses

1,743 13 N.M.

OPERATING EXPENSES

Compensation and benefits

11,384 14,473 (21)

Transaction based

3,878 3,520 10

Market development

596 360 66

Communications and technology

1,327 1,143 16

Depreciation and amortization

1,728 1,527 13

Occupancy

765 727 5

Professional fees

1,392 1,137 22

Other expenses

2,003 1,781 12

Total operating expenses

23,073 24,668 (6)

Pre-tax earnings

11,956 22,019 (46)

Provision for taxes

2,021 4,319 (53)

Net earnings

9,935 17,700 (44)

Preferred stock dividends

356 358 (1)

Net earnings applicable to common shareholders

$ 9,579 $ 17,342 (45)

EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE

Basic3

$ 27.03 $ 49.23 (45) %

Diluted

$ 26.71 $ 48.59 (45)

AVERAGE COMMON SHARES

Basic

353.0 351.8 -

Diluted

358.6 356.9 -

10

Goldman Sachs Reports

Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Results

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)4

$ in billions

AS OF

SEPTEMBER 30,

2022

JUNE 30,

2022

ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 284 $ 288

Collateralized agreements

380 448

Customer and other receivables

166 163

Trading assets

384 372

Investments

127 115

Loans

177 176

Other assets

39 39

Total assets

$ 1,557

$ 1,601

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Deposits

$ 395 $ 391

Collateralized financings

219 228

Customer and other payables

279 280

Trading liabilities

232 255

Unsecured short-term borrowings

52 58

Unsecured long-term borrowings

240 251

Other liabilities

21 20

Total liabilities

1,438

1,483

Shareholders' equity

119 118

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,557

$ 1,601

Capital Ratios and Supplementary Leverage Ratio (unaudited)3,4

$ in billions

AS OF

SEPTEMBER 30,

2022

JUNE 30,

2022

Common equity tier 1 capital

$ 98.7 $ 98.3

STANDARDIZED CAPITAL RULES

Risk-weighted assets

$ 689 $ 692

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

14.3% 14.2%

ADVANCED CAPITAL RULES

Risk-weighted assets

$ 675 $ 686

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

14.6% 14.3%

SUPPLEMENTARY LEVERAGE RATIO

Supplementary leverage ratio

5.6% 5.6%

Average Daily VaR (unaudited)3,4

$ in millions

THREE MONTHS ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30,

2022

JUNE 30,

2022

RISK CATEGORIES

Interest rates

$ 112 $ 104

Equity prices

34 36

Currency rates

36 23

Commodity prices

51 63

Diversification effect

(103) (102)

Total

$ 130

$ 124

11

Goldman Sachs Reports

Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Results

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Assets Under Supervision (unaudited)3,4

$ in billions

AS OF

SEPTEMBER 30,

2022

JUNE 30,

2022

SEPTEMBER 30,

2021

SEGMENT

Asset Management

$ 1,760 $ 1,824 $ 1,678

Consumer & Wealth Management

667 671 694

Total AUS

$ 2,427 $ 2,495 $ 2,372

ASSET CLASS

Alternative investments

$ 256 $ 254 $ 224

Equity

516 552 569

Fixed income

955 1,007 940

Total long-term AUS

1,727 1,813 1,733

Liquidity products

700 682 639

Total AUS

$ 2,427 $ 2,495 $ 2,372
THREE MONTHS ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30,

2022

JUNE 30,

2022

SEPTEMBER 30,

2021

ASSET MANAGEMENT

Beginning balance

$ 1,824 $ 1,656 $ 1,633

Net inflows / (outflows):

Alternative investments

(2) 3 3

Equity

(4) (2) 3

Fixed income

(1) (2) 27

Total long-term AUS net inflows / (outflows)

(7) (1) 33

Liquidity products

14 6 11

Total AUS net inflows / (outflows)

7 5 44

Acquisitions / (dispositions)

6 305 -

Net market appreciation / (depreciation)

(77) (142) 1

Ending balance

$ 1,760 $ 1,824 $ 1,678

CONSUMER & WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Beginning balance

$ 671 $ 738 $ 672

Net inflows / (outflows):

Alternative investments

9 1 6

Equity

2 3 9

Fixed income

5 (1) 1

Total long-term AUS net inflows / (outflows)

16 3 16

Liquidity products

4 (13) 6

Total AUS net inflows / (outflows)

20 (10) 22

Acquisitions / (dispositions)

(2) - -

Net market appreciation / (depreciation)

(22) (57) -

Ending balance

$ 667 $ 671 $ 694

FIRMWIDE

Beginning balance

$ 2,495 $ 2,394 $ 2,305

Net inflows / (outflows):

Alternative investments

7 4 9

Equity

(2) 1 12

Fixed income

4 (3) 28

Total long-term AUS net inflows / (outflows)

9 2 49

Liquidity products

18 (7) 17

Total AUS net inflows / (outflows)

27 (5) 66

Acquisitions / (dispositions)

4 305 -

Net market appreciation / (depreciation)

(99) (199) 1

Ending balance

$ 2,427 $ 2,495 $ 2,372

12

Goldman Sachs Reports

Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Results

Footnotes

1.

Annualized ROE is calculated by dividing annualized net earnings applicable to common shareholders by average monthly common shareholders' equity. Annualized ROTE is calculated by dividing annualized net earnings applicable to common shareholders by average monthly tangible common shareholders' equity (tangible common shareholders' equity is calculated as total shareholders' equity less preferred stock, goodwill and identifiable intangible assets). Management believes that ROTE is meaningful because it measures the performance of businesses consistently, whether they were acquired or developed internally, and that tangible common shareholders' equity is meaningful because it is a measure that the firm and investors use to assess capital adequacy. ROTE and tangible common shareholders' equity are non-GAAP measures and may not be comparable to similar non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

The table below presents a reconciliation of average common shareholders' equity to average tangible common shareholders' equity:

AVERAGE FOR THE

Unaudited, $ in millions

THREE MONTHS ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

NINE MONTHS ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

Total shareholders' equity

$ 118,013 $ 115,418

Preferred stock

(10,703) (10,703)

Common shareholders' equity

107,310 104,715

Goodwill

(6,242) (5,546)

Identifiable intangible assets

(1,987) (1,463)

Tangible common shareholders' equity

$ 99,081 $ 97,706
2.

Dealogic - January 1, 2022 through September 30, 2022.

3.

For information about the following items, see the referenced sections in Part I, Item 2 "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the firm's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2022: (i) investment banking transaction backlog - see "Results of Operations - Investment Banking" (ii) assets under supervision - see "Results of Operations - Assets Under Supervision" (iii) efficiency ratio - see "Results of Operations - Operating Expenses" (iv) share repurchase program - see "Capital Management and Regulatory Capital - Capital Management" (v) global core liquid assets - see "Risk Management - Liquidity Risk Management" (vi) basic shares - see "Balance Sheet and Funding Sources - Balance Sheet Analysis and Metrics" and (vii) VaR - see "Risk Management - Market Risk Management."

For information about the following items, see the referenced sections in Part I, Item 1 "Financial Statements (Unaudited)" in the firm's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2022: (i) risk-based capital ratios and the supplementary leverage ratio - see Note 20 "Regulation and Capital Adequacy" (ii) geographic net revenues - see Note 25 "Business Segments" and (iii) unvested share-based awards that have non-forfeitable rights to dividends or dividend equivalents in calculating basic EPS - see Note 21 "Earnings Per Common Share."

4.

Represents a preliminary estimate for the third quarter of 2022 and may be revised in the firm's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2022.

13

Disclaimer

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. published this content on 18 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2022 11:31:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
07:33aGoldman Sachs : 3Q22 Earnings Presentation
PU
07:33aGoldman Sachs : 3Q22 Earnings Press Release
PU
07:33aGoldman Sachs : Conference Call on 2022 Third Quarter Results
PU
07:33aGoldman Sachs : Reports 2022 Third Quarter Earnings Per Common Share of $8.25
PU
07:33aGoldman Sachs : Reports Third Quarter Earnings Per Common Share of $8.25 - Form 8-K
PU
07:32aGoldman Sachs Group Inc : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Dis..
AQ
07:28aGoldman Sachs unveils revamp as third-quarter profit falls
RE
05:37aNorth American Morning Briefing: Mood Remains -2-
DJ
12:33aGoldman to merge investment banking, trading as Marcus takes backseat
RE
10/17Goldman Sachs Declares Preferred Stock Dividends
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 47 264 M - -
Net income 2022 12 074 M - -
Net Debt 2022 327 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,01x
Yield 2022 2,95%
Capitalization 99 810 M 99 810 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,04x
EV / Sales 2023 8,77x
Nbr of Employees 47 000
Free-Float 37,0%
Chart THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 306,71 $
Average target price 387,79 $
Spread / Average Target 26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tamim Hamad Abdulaziz Al-Kawari Managing Director
John Edward Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Denis P. Coleman Chief Financial Officer
Marco Argenti Co-Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-21.58%99 810
MORGAN STANLEY-21.41%130 675
CHARLES SCHWABB-19.82%126 907
CITIGROUP INC.-27.82%84 421
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-31.16%35 194
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-27.32%22 862