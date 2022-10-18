Goldman Sachs : Reports Third Quarter Earnings Per Common Share of $8.25 - Form 8-K 10/18/2022 | 07:33am EDT Send by mail :

"Goldman Sachs' third quarter results reflect the strength, breadth and diversification of our global franchise. Against the backdrop of uncertainty and volatility in the markets, we continue to prudently manage our resources and remain focused on risk management as we serve our clients. Importantly, we are confident that our strategic evolution will drive higher, more durable returns and unlock long-term value for shareholders. In January 2020, we outlined our strategy in clear and direct terms, introducing a plan to grow and strengthen our core businesses, diversify our products and services, and operate more efficiently as we drive higher, more durable returns. Today, we enter the next phase of our growth, introducing a realignment of our businesses that will enable us to further capitalize on the predominant operating model of One Goldman Sachs as we better serve our clients." - David Solomon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Today, we enter the next phase of our growth, introducing a realignment of our businesses that will enable us to further capitalize on the predominant operating model of One Goldman Sachs as we better serve our clients." - David Solomon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Financial Summary Net Revenues Net Earnings EPS 3Q22 $11.98 billion 3Q22 YTD $36.77 billion 3Q22 $3.07 billion 3Q22 YTD $9.94 billion 3Q22 $8.25 3Q22 YTD $26.71 Annualized ROE1 Annualized ROTE1 Book Value Per Share 3Q22 11.0% 3Q22 YTD 12.2% 3Q22 12.0% 3Q22 YTD 13.1% 3Q22 $308.22 YTD Growth 8.4% NEW YORK, October 18, 2022 - The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) today reported net revenues of $11.98 billion and net earnings of $3.07 billion for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. Net revenues were $36.77 billion and net earnings were $9.94 billion for the first nine months of 2022. Diluted earnings per common share (EPS) was $8.25 for the third quarter of 2022 compared with $14.93 for the third quarter of 2021 and $7.73 for the second quarter of 2022, and was $26.71 for the first nine months of 2022 compared with $48.59 for the first nine months of 2021. Annualized return on average common shareholders' equity (ROE)1 was 11.0% for the third quarter of 2022 and 12.2% for the first nine months of 2022. Annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (ROTE)1 was 12.0% for the third quarter of 2022 and 13.1% for the first nine months of 2022. 1 Goldman Sachs Reports Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Results Highlights ◾ During the quarter, the firm continued to support clients amid a challenging macroeconomic environment and generated solid quarterly net revenues of $11.98 billion, net earnings of $3.07 billion and diluted EPS of $8.25. ◾ The firm ranked #1 in worldwide announced and completed mergers and acquisitions and in worldwide equity and equity-related offerings for the year-to-date.2 ◾ Global Markets generated quarterly net revenues of $6.20 billion, reflecting strong performances in both Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities (FICC) and Equities, particularly in financing. ◾ Consumer & Wealth Management generated record quarterly net revenues of $2.38 billion, 18% higher than the third quarter of 2021. ◾ Firmwide Management and other fees were a record $2.24 billion for the third quarter of 2022, 15% higher than the third quarter of 2021. ◾ Book value per common share increased by 2.1% during the quarter and 8.4% during the first nine months of 2022 to $308.22. Quarterly Net Revenue Mix by Segment 2 Goldman Sachs Reports Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Results Net Revenues Net revenues were $11.98 billion for the third quarter of 2022, 12% lower than a strong third quarter of 2021 and 1% higher than the second quarter of 2022. The decrease compared with the third quarter of 2021 reflected significantly lower net revenues in Investment Banking and Asset Management, partially offset by higher net revenues in Global Markets and Consumer & Wealth Management. Net Revenues $11.98 billion Investment Banking Net revenues in Investment Banking were $1.58 billion for the third quarter of 2022, 57% lower than a strong third quarter of 2021 and 26% lower than the second quarter of 2022. The decrease compared with the third quarter of 2021 reflected significantly lower net revenues in Underwriting, Financial advisory and Corporate lending. The decrease in Underwriting net revenues was due to significantly lower net revenues in both Equity and Debt underwriting, reflecting a significant decline in industry-wide volumes. The decrease in Financial advisory net revenues reflected a significant decline in industry-wide completed mergers and acquisitions transactions from elevated activity levels in the prior year period. The decrease in Corporate lending net revenues was primarily due to net mark-downs on acquisition financing activities and net losses on hedges. The firm's backlog3 was essentially unchanged compared with the end of the second quarter of 2022. Investment Banking $1.58 billion Financial advisory $972 million Underwriting $569 million Corporate lending $ 35 million Global Markets Net revenues in Global Markets were $6.20 billion for the third quarter of 2022, 11% higher than the third quarter of 2021 and 4% lower than the second quarter of 2022. Net revenues in FICC were $3.53 billion, 41% higher than the third quarter of 2021, primarily reflecting significantly higher net revenues in FICC intermediation, driven by significantly higher net revenues in interest rate products and currencies, and higher net revenues in commodities and credit products, partially offset by significantly lower net revenues in mortgages. In addition, net revenues in FICC financing were significantly higher, primarily driven by repurchase agreements and mortgage lending. Net revenues in Equities were $2.68 billion, 14% lower than a strong third quarter of 2021, primarily due to lower net revenues in Equities intermediation, reflecting significantly lower net revenues in cash products and lower net revenues in derivatives. Net revenues in Equities financing were slightly lower. Global Markets $6.20 billion FICC intermediation $2.80 billion FICC financing $725 million FICC $3.53 billion Equities intermediation $1.55 billion Equities financing $1.13 billion Equities $2.68 billion 3 Goldman Sachs Reports Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Results Asset Management Net revenues in Asset Management were $1.82 billion for the third quarter of 2022, 20% lower than the third quarter of 2021 and 68% higher than the second quarter of 2022. The decrease compared with the third quarter of 2021 primarily reflected significantly lower net revenues in Equity investments and Lending and debt investments, partially offset by significantly higher net revenues in Management and other fees. The decrease in Equity investments net revenues reflected significantly lower net gains from investments in private equities, partially offset by mark-to-market net gains from investments in public equities compared with significant net losses in the third quarter of 2021. The decrease in Lending and debt investments net revenues primarily reflected net mark-downs compared with net mark-ups in the prior year period. Incentive fees were lower, driven by harvesting in the prior year period. The increase in Management and other fees reflected the inclusion of NN Investment Partners (NNIP) in the current period and the impact of fee waivers on money market funds in the prior year period. Asset Management $1.82 billion Management and other fees $1.03 billion Incentive fees $ 36 million Equity investments $527 million Lending and debt investments $231 million Consumer & Wealth Management Net revenues in Consumer & Wealth Management were $2.38 billion for the third quarter of 2022, 18% higher than the third quarter of 2021 and 9% higher than the second quarter of 2022. Net revenues in Wealth management were $1.63 billion, essentially unchanged compared with the third quarter of 2021, reflecting significantly lower Incentive fees, driven by harvesting in the prior year period, offset by significantly higher net revenues in Private banking and lending, due to the impact of higher loan and deposit balances. Management and other fees were essentially unchanged. Net revenues in Consumer banking were $744 million, nearly double the amount in the third quarter of 2021, primarily reflecting significantly higher credit card balances and higher deposit spreads. Consumer & Wealth Management $2.38 billion Wealth management $1.63 billion Consumer banking $744 million Provision for Credit Losses Provision for credit losses was $515 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared with $175 million in the third quarter of 2021 and $667 million in the second quarter of 2022. Provisions for the third quarter of 2022 reflected consumer portfolio growth, net charge-offs and the impact of continued broad concerns on the macroeconomic outlook. The third quarter of 2021 primarily reflected provisions related to portfolio growth (primarily in credit cards). The firm's allowance for credit losses was $5.59 billion as of September 30, 2022. Provision for Credit Losses $515 million 4 Goldman Sachs Reports Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Results Operating Expenses Operating expenses were $7.70 billion for the third quarter of 2022, 17% higher than the third quarter of 2021 and 1% higher than the second quarter of 2022. The firm's efficiency ratio3 for the first nine months of 2022 was 62.7%, compared with 52.8% for the first nine months of 2021. Operating Expenses $7.70 billion The increase in operating expenses compared with the third quarter of 2021 included higher compensation and benefits expenses (reflecting a smaller reduction in the year- to-date ratio of compensation and benefits to net revenues, net of provision for credit losses, compared with the prior year period), the inclusion of NNIP and GreenSky, Inc., higher net provisions for litigation and regulatory proceedings, and higher transaction based expenses. Net provisions for litigation and regulatory proceedings for the third quarter of 2022 were $191 million compared with $52 million for the third quarter of 2021. Headcount increased 4% compared with the end of the second quarter of 2022, primarily reflecting the timing of campus hires and investments in growth initiatives. YTD Efficiency Ratio 62.7% Provision for Taxes The effective income tax rate for the first nine months of 2022 increased to 16.9% from 16.3% for the first half of 2022, primarily due to a decrease in the impact of tax benefits on the settlement of employee share-based awards in the first nine months of 2022 compared with the first half of 2022. YTD Effective Tax Rate 16.9% Other Matters ◾ On October 17, 2022, the Board of Directors of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. declared a dividend of $2.50 per common share to be paid on December 29, 2022 to common shareholders of record on December 1, 2022. ◾ During the quarter, the firm returned $1.89 billion of capital to common shareholders, including $1.00 billion of common share repurchases (3.0 million shares at an average cost of $332.32) and $893 million of common stock dividends.3 ◾ Global core liquid assets3 averaged $417 billion4 for the third quarter of 2022, compared with an average of $391 billion for the second quarter of 2022. Declared Quarterly Dividend Per Common Share $2.50 Common Share Repurchases 3.0 million shares for $1.00 billion Average GCLA $417 billion 5 Goldman Sachs Reports Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Results The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment banking, securities, investment management and consumer banking to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts or statements of current conditions, but instead represent only the firm's beliefs regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the firm's control. It is possible that the firm's actual results, financial condition and liquidity may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results, financial condition and liquidity in these forward-looking statements. For information about some of the risks and important factors that could affect the firm's future results, financial condition and liquidity, see "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A of the firm's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Information regarding the firm's assets under supervision, capital ratios, risk-weighted assets, supplementary leverage ratio, balance sheet data, global core liquid assets and VaR consists of preliminary estimates. These estimates are forward-looking statements and are subject to change, possibly materially, as the firm completes its financial statements. Statements about the firm's investment banking transaction backlog and future results also may constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to the risk that transactions may be modified or may not be completed at all, and related net revenues may not be realized or may be materially less than expected. Important factors that could have such a result include, for underwriting transactions, a decline or weakness in general economic conditions, an outbreak or worsening of hostilities, including the escalation or continuation of the war between Russia and Ukraine, continuing volatility in the securities markets or an adverse development with respect to the issuer of the securities and, for financial advisory transactions, a decline in the securities markets, an inability to obtain adequate financing, an adverse development with respect to a party to the transaction or a failure to obtain a required regulatory approval. For information about other important factors that could adversely affect the firm's investment banking transactions, see "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A of the firm's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Conference Call A conference call to discuss the firm's financial results, outlook and related matters will be held at 9:30 am (ET). The call will be open to the public. Members of the public who would like to listen to the conference call should dial 1-800-753-0786 (in the U.S.) or 1-323-794-2410 (outside the U.S.) passcode number 7042022. The number should be dialed at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call. The conference call will also be accessible as an audio webcast through the Investor Relations section of the firm's website, www.goldmansachs.com/investor-relations . There is no charge to access the call. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available on the firm's website or by dialing 1-888-203-1112 (in the U.S.) or 1-719-457-0820 (outside the U.S.) passcode number 7042022 beginning approximately three hours after the event. Please direct any questions regarding obtaining access to the conference call to Goldman Sachs Investor Relations, via e-mail, at gs-investor-relations@gs.com . 6 Goldman Sachs Reports Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Results The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Segment Net Revenues (unaudited) $ in millions THREE MONTHS ENDED % CHANGE FROM SEPTEMBER 30,

2022 JUNE 30,

2022 SEPTEMBER 30,

2021 JUNE 30,

2022 SEPTEMBER 30,

2021 INVESTMENT BANKING Financial advisory $ 972 $ 1,197 $ 1,648 (19) % (41) % Equity underwriting 241 131 1,174 84 (79) Debt underwriting 328 457 726 (28) (55) Underwriting 569 588 1,900 (3) (70) Corporate lending 35 352 152 (90) (77) Net revenues 1,576 2,137 3,700 (26) (57) GLOBAL MARKETS FICC intermediation 2,800 2,839 1,995 (1) 40 FICC financing 725 768 513 (6) 41 FICC 3,525 3,607 2,508 (2) 41 Equities intermediation 1,549 1,734 1,920 (11) (19) Equities financing 1,127 1,126 1,183 - (5) Equities 2,676 2,860 3,103 (6) (14) Net revenues 6,201 6,467 5,611 (4) 11 ASSET MANAGEMENT Management and other fees 1,027 1,008 724 2 42 Incentive fees 36 160 100 (78) (64) Equity investments 527 (221) 935 N.M. (44) Lending and debt investments 231 137 520 69 (56) Net revenues 1,821 1,084 2,279 68 (20) CONSUMER & WEALTH MANAGEMENT Management and other fees 1,217 1,224 1,223 (1) - Incentive fees 21 24 121 (13) (83) Private banking and lending 395 320 292 23 35 Wealth management 1,633 1,568 1,636 4 - Consumer banking 744 608 382 22 95 Net revenues 2,377 2,176 2,018 9 18 Total net revenues $ 11,975 $ 11,864 $ 13,608 1 (12) Geographic Net Revenues (unaudited)3 $ in millions THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30,

2022 JUNE 30,

2022 SEPTEMBER 30,

2021 Americas $ 7,542 $ 7,047 $ 8,169 EMEA 3,094 3,400 3,394 Asia 1,339 1,417 2,045 Total net revenues $ 11,975 $ 11,864 $ 13,608 Americas 63% 59% 60% EMEA 26% 29% 25% Asia 11% 12% 15% Total 100% 100% 100% 7 Goldman Sachs Reports Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Results The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Segment Net Revenues (unaudited) $ in millions NINE MONTHS ENDED % CHANGE FROM SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 SEPTEMBER 30,

2021 SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 INVESTMENT BANKING Financial advisory $ 3,296 $ 4,022 (18) % Equity underwriting 633 3,986 (84) Debt underwriting 1,528 2,556 (40) Underwriting 2,161 6,542 (67) Corporate lending 667 516 29 Net revenues 6,124 11,080 (45) GLOBAL MARKETS FICC intermediation 9,677 7,343 32 FICC financing 2,178 1,378 58 FICC 11,855 8,721 36 Equities intermediation 5,444 6,271 (13) Equities financing 3,241 3,100 5 Equities 8,685 9,371 (7) Net revenues 20,540 18,092 14 ASSET MANAGEMENT Management and other fees 2,807 2,144 31 Incentive fees 248 220 13 Equity investments (61) 7,772 N.M. Lending and debt investments 457 1,889 (76) Net revenues 3,451 12,025 (71) CONSUMER & WEALTH MANAGEMENT Management and other fees 3,696 3,409 8 Incentive fees 72 162 (56) Private banking and lending 1,054 816 29 Wealth management 4,822 4,387 10 Consumer banking 1,835 1,116 64 Net revenues 6,657 5,503 21 Total net revenues $ 36,772 $ 46,700 (21) Geographic Net Revenues (unaudited)3 $ in millions NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 SEPTEMBER 30,

2021 Americas $ 21,975 $ 28,951 EMEA 10,344 11,585 Asia 4,453 6,164 Total net revenues $ 36,772 $ 46,700 Americas 60% 62% EMEA 28% 25% Asia 12% 13% Total 100% 100% 8 Goldman Sachs Reports Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Results The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Earnings (unaudited) In millions, except per share amounts and headcount THREE MONTHS ENDED % CHANGE FROM SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 JUNE 30, 2022 SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 JUNE 30, 2022 SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 REVENUES Investment banking $ 1,541 $ 1,785 $ 3,548 (14 ) % (57 ) % Investment management 2,276 2,393 2,139 (5 ) 6 Commissions and fees 995 1,073 860 (7 ) 16 Market making 4,642 4,929 3,929 (6 ) 18 Other principal transactions 478 (50 ) 1,568 N.M . (70 ) Total non-interest revenues 9,932 10,130 12,044 (2 ) (18 ) Interest income 8,550 4,851 3,117 76 174 Interest expense 6,507 3,117 1,553 109 319 Net interest income 2,043 1,734 1,564 18 31 Total net revenues 11,975 11,864 13,608 1 (12 ) Provision for credit losses 515 667 175 (23 ) 194 OPERATING EXPENSES Compensation and benefits 3,606 3,695 3,167 (2 ) 14 Transaction based 1,317 1,317 1,139 - 16 Market development 199 235 165 (15 ) 21 Communications and technology 459 444 397 3 16 Depreciation and amortization 666 570 509 17 31 Occupancy 255 259 239 (2 ) 7 Professional fees 465 490 433 (5 ) 7 Other expenses 737 643 542 15 36 Total operating expenses 7,704 7,653 6,591 1 17 Pre-tax earnings 3,756 3,544 6,842 6 (45 ) Provision for taxes 687 617 1,464 11 (53 ) Net earnings 3,069 2,927 5,378 5 (43 ) Preferred stock dividends 107 141 94 (24 ) 14 Net earnings applicable to common shareholders $ 2,962 $ 2,786 $ 5,284 6 (44 ) EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE Basic3 $ 8.35 $ 7.81 $ 15.14 7 % (45 ) % Diluted $ 8.25 $ 7.73 $ 14.93 7 (45 ) AVERAGE COMMON SHARES Basic 352.8 355.0 348.3 (1 ) 1 Diluted 359.2 360.5 353.9 - 1 SELECTED DATA AT PERIOD-END Common shareholders' equity $ 108,587 $ 107,168 $ 96,344 1 13 Basic shares3 352.3 355.0 347.5 (1 ) 1 Book value per common share $ 308.22 $ 301.88 $ 277.25 2 11 Headcount 49,100 47,000 43,000 4 14 9 Goldman Sachs Reports Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Results The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Earnings (unaudited) In millions, except per share amounts NINE MONTHS ENDED % CHANGE FROM SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 REVENUES Investment banking $ 5,457 $ 10,564 (48) % Investment management 6,733 5,840 15 Commissions and fees 3,079 2,766 11 Market making 15,561 13,096 19 Other principal transactions 338 9,759 (97) Total non-interest revenues 31,168 42,025 (26) Interest income 16,613 9,110 82 Interest expense 11,009 4,435 148 Net interest income 5,604 4,675 20 Total net revenues 36,772 46,700 (21) Provision for credit losses 1,743 13 N.M. OPERATING EXPENSES Compensation and benefits 11,384 14,473 (21) Transaction based 3,878 3,520 10 Market development 596 360 66 Communications and technology 1,327 1,143 16 Depreciation and amortization 1,728 1,527 13 Occupancy 765 727 5 Professional fees 1,392 1,137 22 Other expenses 2,003 1,781 12 Total operating expenses 23,073 24,668 (6) Pre-tax earnings 11,956 22,019 (46) Provision for taxes 2,021 4,319 (53) Net earnings 9,935 17,700 (44) Preferred stock dividends 356 358 (1) Net earnings applicable to common shareholders $ 9,579 $ 17,342 (45) EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE Basic3 $ 27.03 $ 49.23 (45) % Diluted $ 26.71 $ 48.59 (45) AVERAGE COMMON SHARES Basic 353.0 351.8 - Diluted 358.6 356.9 - 10 Goldman Sachs Reports Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Results The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)4 $ in billions AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 JUNE 30,

2022 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 284 $ 288 Collateralized agreements 380 448 Customer and other receivables 166 163 Trading assets 384 372 Investments 127 115 Loans 177 176 Other assets 39 39 Total assets $ 1,557 $ 1,601 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits $ 395 $ 391 Collateralized financings 219 228 Customer and other payables 279 280 Trading liabilities 232 255 Unsecured short-term borrowings 52 58 Unsecured long-term borrowings 240 251 Other liabilities 21 20 Total liabilities 1,438 1,483 Shareholders' equity 119 118 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,557 $ 1,601 Capital Ratios and Supplementary Leverage Ratio (unaudited)3,4 $ in billions AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 JUNE 30,

2022 Common equity tier 1 capital $ 98.7 $ 98.3 STANDARDIZED CAPITAL RULES Risk-weighted assets $ 689 $ 692 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 14.3% 14.2% ADVANCED CAPITAL RULES Risk-weighted assets $ 675 $ 686 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 14.6% 14.3% SUPPLEMENTARY LEVERAGE RATIO Supplementary leverage ratio 5.6% 5.6% Average Daily VaR (unaudited)3,4 $ in millions THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 JUNE 30,

2022 RISK CATEGORIES Interest rates $ 112 $ 104 Equity prices 34 36 Currency rates 36 23 Commodity prices 51 63 Diversification effect (103) (102) Total $ 130 $ 124 11 Goldman Sachs Reports Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Results The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Assets Under Supervision (unaudited)3,4 $ in billions AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 JUNE 30, 2022 SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 SEGMENT Asset Management $ 1,760 $ 1,824 $ 1,678 Consumer & Wealth Management 667 671 694 Total AUS $ 2,427 $ 2,495 $ 2,372 ASSET CLASS Alternative investments $ 256 $ 254 $ 224 Equity 516 552 569 Fixed income 955 1,007 940 Total long-term AUS 1,727 1,813 1,733 Liquidity products 700 682 639 Total AUS $ 2,427 $ 2,495 $ 2,372 THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 JUNE 30, 2022 SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 ASSET MANAGEMENT Beginning balance $ 1,824 $ 1,656 $ 1,633 Net inflows / (outflows): Alternative investments (2) 3 3 Equity (4) (2) 3 Fixed income (1) (2) 27 Total long-term AUS net inflows / (outflows) (7) (1) 33 Liquidity products 14 6 11 Total AUS net inflows / (outflows) 7 5 44 Acquisitions / (dispositions) 6 305 - Net market appreciation / (depreciation) (77) (142) 1 Ending balance $ 1,760 $ 1,824 $ 1,678 CONSUMER & WEALTH MANAGEMENT Beginning balance $ 671 $ 738 $ 672 Net inflows / (outflows): Alternative investments 9 1 6 Equity 2 3 9 Fixed income 5 (1) 1 Total long-term AUS net inflows / (outflows) 16 3 16 Liquidity products 4 (13) 6 Total AUS net inflows / (outflows) 20 (10) 22 Acquisitions / (dispositions) (2) - - Net market appreciation / (depreciation) (22) (57) - Ending balance $ 667 $ 671 $ 694 FIRMWIDE Beginning balance $ 2,495 $ 2,394 $ 2,305 Net inflows / (outflows): Alternative investments 7 4 9 Equity (2) 1 12 Fixed income 4 (3) 28 Total long-term AUS net inflows / (outflows) 9 2 49 Liquidity products 18 (7) 17 Total AUS net inflows / (outflows) 27 (5) 66 Acquisitions / (dispositions) 4 305 - Net market appreciation / (depreciation) (99) (199) 1 Ending balance $ 2,427 $ 2,495 $ 2,372 12 Goldman Sachs Reports Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Results Footnotes 1. Annualized ROE is calculated by dividing annualized net earnings applicable to common shareholders by average monthly common shareholders' equity. Annualized ROTE is calculated by dividing annualized net earnings applicable to common shareholders by average monthly tangible common shareholders' equity (tangible common shareholders' equity is calculated as total shareholders' equity less preferred stock, goodwill and identifiable intangible assets). Management believes that ROTE is meaningful because it measures the performance of businesses consistently, whether they were acquired or developed internally, and that tangible common shareholders' equity is meaningful because it is a measure that the firm and investors use to assess capital adequacy. ROTE and tangible common shareholders' equity are non-GAAP measures and may not be comparable to similar non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The table below presents a reconciliation of average common shareholders' equity to average tangible common shareholders' equity: AVERAGE FOR THE Unaudited, $ in millions THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 Total shareholders' equity $ 118,013 $ 115,418 Preferred stock (10,703) (10,703) Common shareholders' equity 107,310 104,715 Goodwill (6,242) (5,546) Identifiable intangible assets (1,987) (1,463) Tangible common shareholders' equity $ 99,081 $ 97,706 2. Dealogic - January 1, 2022 through September 30, 2022. 3. For information about the following items, see the referenced sections in Part I, Item 2 "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the firm's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2022: (i) investment banking transaction backlog - see "Results of Operations - Investment Banking" (ii) assets under supervision - see "Results of Operations - Assets Under Supervision" (iii) efficiency ratio - see "Results of Operations - Operating Expenses" (iv) share repurchase program - see "Capital Management and Regulatory Capital - Capital Management" (v) global core liquid assets - see "Risk Management - Liquidity Risk Management" (vi) basic shares - see "Balance Sheet and Funding Sources - Balance Sheet Analysis and Metrics" and (vii) VaR - see "Risk Management - Market Risk Management." For information about the following items, see the referenced sections in Part I, Item 1 "Financial Statements (Unaudited)" in the firm's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2022: (i) risk-based capital ratios and the supplementary leverage ratio - see Note 20 "Regulation and Capital Adequacy" (ii) geographic net revenues - see Note 25 "Business Segments" and (iii) unvested share-based awards that have non-forfeitable rights to dividends or dividend equivalents in calculating basic EPS - see Note 21 "Earnings Per Common Share." 4. Represents a preliminary estimate for the third quarter of 2022 and may be revised in the firm's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2022. 13 Attachments Original Link

