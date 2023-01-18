Goldman Sachs : Supplement - C-028465
Supplement - C-028465
Supplement - C-028465
Below you will find information from the register notified prospectuses. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of receipt notification 18 jan 2023
Date received document 18 jan 2023
Issuing institution THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Description Supplement - C-028465
Competent authority COMMISSION DE SURVEILLANCE DU SECTEUR FINANCIER (CSSF)
Country competent authority Luxemburg
Date last update: 18 January 2023
Disclaimer
The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. published this content on 18 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2023 20:19:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Analyst Recommendations on THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Sales 2022
47 697 M
-
-
Net income 2022
11 734 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
308 B
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
10,6x
Yield 2022
2,59%
Capitalization
120 B
120 B
-
EV / Sales 2022
8,98x
EV / Sales 2023
8,89x
Nbr of Employees
48 500
Free-Float
36,7%
Chart THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
25
Last Close Price
349,92 $
Average target price
394,15 $
Spread / Average Target
12,6%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.