  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    GS   US38141G1040

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

(GS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:40:13 2023-01-18 pm EST
350.27 USD   +0.10%
01:54pCitigroup hikes pay for junior bankers despite tough year - Bloomberg News
RE
01:01pGoldman Sachs Asset Management and Lane Partners Announce Recapitalization of Southline Phase I with Beacon Capital Partners
PR
11:55aBMO Capital Adjusts Price Target on Goldman Sachs Group to $443 From $485, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Goldman Sachs : Supplement - C-028465

01/18/2023 | 03:20pm EST
Supplement - C-028465
Supplement - C-028465

Below you will find information from the register notified prospectuses. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of receipt notification18 jan 2023
Date received document18 jan 2023
Issuing institutionTHE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
DescriptionSupplement - C-028465
Competent authorityCOMMISSION DE SURVEILLANCE DU SECTEUR FINANCIER (CSSF)
Country competent authorityLuxemburg

Date last update: 18 January 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. published this content on 18 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2023 20:19:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Analyst Recommendations on THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 47 697 M - -
Net income 2022 11 734 M - -
Net Debt 2022 308 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,6x
Yield 2022 2,59%
Capitalization 120 B 120 B -
EV / Sales 2022 8,98x
EV / Sales 2023 8,89x
Nbr of Employees 48 500
Free-Float 36,7%
Chart THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 349,92 $
Average target price 394,15 $
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Edward Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Denis P. Coleman Chief Financial Officer
Marco Argenti Co-Chief Information Officer
George C. Lee Co-Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.1.90%120 366
MORGAN STANLEY7.81%162 609
CHARLES SCHWABB-0.34%155 854
CITIGROUP INC.11.23%97 443
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED7.38%44 980
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.20.06%27 086