In a court hearing, Goldman Sachs said it would plead guilty to violating the anti-bribery provisions of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act in relation to the scandal.

Later today, Goldman will agree to pay more than $2 billion to settle the charges over its role in the scandal.

(Reporting by Anirban Sen and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru, Sarah Lynch and Michelle Price in Washington and Matt Scuffham in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)