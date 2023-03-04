Goldman Sachs arm among bidders in possible $10 bln Subway sale, Sky News says

March 4 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc's
asset management arm is among the suitors for the U.S. based
sandwich chain Subway, which has been put up for sale with an
estimated $10 billion price tag, Sky News reported on Saturday.
Bain Capital, TPG and TDR Capital are also among the other
suitors, the report added.
Goldman Sachs and TPG declined to comment.
Subway, Bain Capital and TDR did not immediately respond
to Reuters' requests for comment.
The sandwich chain last month said it was exploring a
possible sale of its business due to surging costs and mounting
competition from deeper-pocketed rivals.
The quick-service restaurant brand did not indicate the
timing or assurance of whether a sale would occur.
The Wall Street Journal in January said a potential sale
could value Subway at more than $10 billion.
The company reported a 9.2% jump in same-store sales for
2022 and has more than 37,000 restaurants in more than 100
countries.
(Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft
and Paul Simao)