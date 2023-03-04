Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GS   US38141G1040

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

(GS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-03 pm EST
357.09 USD   +2.29%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Goldman Sachs arm among bidders in possible $10 bln Subway sale, Sky News says

03/04/2023 | 01:40pm EST
March 4 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc's asset management arm is among the suitors for the U.S. based sandwich chain Subway, which has been put up for sale with an estimated $10 billion price tag, Sky News reported on Saturday.

Bain Capital, TPG and TDR Capital are also among the other suitors, the report added.

Goldman Sachs and TPG declined to comment.

Subway, Bain Capital and TDR did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

The sandwich chain last month said it was exploring a possible sale of its business due to surging costs and mounting competition from deeper-pocketed rivals.

The quick-service restaurant brand did not indicate the timing or assurance of whether a sale would occur.

The Wall Street Journal in January said a potential sale could value Subway at more than $10 billion.

The company reported a 9.2% jump in same-store sales for 2022 and has more than 37,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. (Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft and Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 50 025 M - -
Net income 2023 11 865 M - -
Net Debt 2023 327 B - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,3x
Yield 2023 2,90%
Capitalization 126 B 126 B -
EV / Sales 2023 9,06x
EV / Sales 2024 8,88x
Nbr of Employees 48 500
Free-Float 36,1%
Chart THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 357,09 $
Average target price 399,94 $
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Edward Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Denis P. Coleman Chief Financial Officer
Marco Argenti Co-Chief Information Officer
George C. Lee Co-Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.3.99%125 964
MORGAN STANLEY13.01%165 385
CHARLES SCHWAB-8.61%142 616
CITIGROUP INC.15.74%101 753
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED6.33%43 079
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.18.01%26 736