Goldman Sachs considers at least 40% bonus cut for investment bankers - FT

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Wall Street bank Goldman Sachs Group
Inc. is considering trimming the bonus pool for its more
than 3,000 investment bankers by at least 40% this year, the
Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar
with the matter.
The report said the final bonus pools at the bank are still
being decided, adding that the cuts are set to be deeper than at
peers, and the chance of deep cuts could mean high staff
turnover in the new year.
Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to a Reuters
request for comment.
Last week, news platform Semafor reported that Goldman's
bonus pool for senior employees was expected to shrink by as
much as half, citing people familiar with the matter.
(Reporting by Anirban Chakroborti in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shinjini Ganguli)