Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GS   US38141G1040

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

(GS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:31 2022-12-14 pm EST
363.30 USD   -1.46%
02:04pGoldman Sachs considers at least 40% bonus cut for investment bankers - FT
RE
08:39aIG Group Holdings PLC - Purchase of own shares
AQ
12/13UAE's ADNOC Enlists Banks For IPO Of Natural Gas Unit
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Goldman Sachs considers at least 40% bonus cut for investment bankers - FT

12/14/2022 | 02:04pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Wall Street bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is considering trimming the bonus pool for its more than 3,000 investment bankers by at least 40% this year, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The report said the final bonus pools at the bank are still being decided, adding that the cuts are set to be deeper than at peers, and the chance of deep cuts could mean high staff turnover in the new year.

Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Last week, news platform Semafor reported that Goldman's bonus pool for senior employees was expected to shrink by as much as half, citing people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Anirban Chakroborti in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2022
All news about THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
02:04pGoldman Sachs considers at least 40% bonus cut for investment bankers - FT
RE
08:39aIG Group Holdings PLC - Purchase of own shares
AQ
12/13UAE's ADNOC Enlists Banks For IPO Of Natural Gas Unit
MT
12/13Sector Update: Financial Stocks Rise Pre-Bell Tuesday
MT
12/13Goldman Sachs Group Plans to Scrap Unsecured Consumer Loans
MT
12/12Cybersecurity startup Snyk valued at $7.4 bln after latest funding
RE
12/12Goldman Sachs to stop making unsecured consumer loans - source
RE
12/12Goldman Sachs Reportedly Plans to Slash at Least 400 Retail Banking-Related Roles
MT
12/12Goldman Sachs to stop originating unsecured consumer loans -source
RE
12/12Goldman Sachs plans to cut hundreds more jobs - Bloomberg Law
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 48 198 M - -
Net income 2022 12 152 M - -
Net Debt 2022 308 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,8x
Yield 2022 2,45%
Capitalization 131 B 131 B -
EV / Sales 2022 9,10x
EV / Sales 2023 8,80x
Nbr of Employees 49 100
Free-Float 36,7%
Chart THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 368,69 $
Average target price 394,59 $
Spread / Average Target 7,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Edward Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Denis P. Coleman Chief Financial Officer
Marco Argenti Co-Chief Information Officer
George C. Lee Co-Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-3.62%130 726
MORGAN STANLEY-7.17%156 690
CHARLES SCHWABB-7.55%145 139
CITIGROUP INC.-22.85%90 238
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-23.14%41 087
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-19.11%24 357