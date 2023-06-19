Goldman Sachs cuts China growth forecast as property slowdown bites

SINGAPORE, June 19 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs
analysts have cut forecasts for China's economic growth, citing
persistently weak confidence and the cloud over the property
market as stronger-than-expected headwinds.
The U.S. investment bank lowered its full-year real gross
domestic product growth forecast for the world's second biggest
economy from 6% to 5.4%, according to a note published late on
Sunday. It also lowered its 2024 growth forecast from 4.6% to
4.5%.
The cut follows similar moves by global peers, though still
leaves Goldman among the most optimistic, as data shows China's
post-pandemic recovery faltering. The bank had also lately, like
others, cut its outlook for China's currency.
"No reopening boosts have faded as quickly as in China,"
said the analysts, headed by economist Hui Shan, citing the
property downturn and its flow-on effects as the main reason.
"We judge that growth headwinds are likely persistent while
policymakers are constrained by economic and political
considerations in delivering meaningful stimulus."
China's government has set a modest GDP growth target of
about 5% for this year after badly missing its 2022 goal and
state media reported the cabinet met on Friday to discuss
measures to spur growth.
It has lowered several key interest rates slightly in recent
days, seen as paving the way for a cut in benchmark loan prime
rates on Tuesday.
