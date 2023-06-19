Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GS   US38141G1040

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

(GS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-16 pm EDT
338.31 USD   -0.42%
02:05aGoldman Sachs cuts China growth forecast as property slowdown bites
RE
06/17Goldman calls markets too optimistic on pace of US inflation drop -Bloomberg
RE
06/16Sector Update: Financial Stocks Declining Late Friday
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Goldman Sachs cuts China growth forecast as property slowdown bites

06/19/2023 | 02:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SINGAPORE, June 19 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs analysts have cut forecasts for China's economic growth, citing persistently weak confidence and the cloud over the property market as stronger-than-expected headwinds.

The U.S. investment bank lowered its full-year real gross domestic product growth forecast for the world's second biggest economy from 6% to 5.4%, according to a note published late on Sunday. It also lowered its 2024 growth forecast from 4.6% to 4.5%.

The cut follows similar moves by global peers, though still leaves Goldman among the most optimistic, as data shows China's post-pandemic recovery faltering. The bank had also lately, like others, cut its outlook for China's currency.

"No reopening boosts have faded as quickly as in China," said the analysts, headed by economist Hui Shan, citing the property downturn and its flow-on effects as the main reason.

"We judge that growth headwinds are likely persistent while policymakers are constrained by economic and political considerations in delivering meaningful stimulus."

China's government has set a modest GDP growth target of about 5% for this year after badly missing its 2022 goal and state media reported the cabinet met on Friday to discuss measures to spur growth.

It has lowered several key interest rates slightly in recent days, seen as paving the way for a cut in benchmark loan prime rates on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. -0.42% 338.31 Delayed Quote.-1.48%
TOPIX INDEX -0.43% 2290.5 Delayed Quote.21.60%
All news about THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
02:05aGoldman Sachs cuts China growth forecast as property slowdown bites
RE
06/17Goldman calls markets too optimistic on pace of US inflation drop -Bloomberg
RE
06/16Sector Update: Financial Stocks Declining Late Friday
MT
06/16Sector Update: Financial Stocks Higher Friday Afternoon
MT
06/16Top Stories at Midday: Micron Warns of China Ban Impact; Disney CF..
MT
06/16Sector Update: Financial Stocks Edge Higher Pre-Bell Friday
MT
06/15Financials Up as Regional Banks Rebound -- Financials Roundup
DJ
06/15Goldman Sachs Probed by Justice Department Over Collapse of Silicon Valley Bank
MT
06/15Odey scandal prompts Wall Street rethink on how to vet hedge funds
RE
06/15Goldman Sachs Says It Is Cooperating With Various Governmental Bodies In Connection Wit..
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 47 932 M - -
Net income 2023 10 959 M - -
Net Debt 2023 323 B - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,7x
Yield 2023 3,04%
Capitalization 99 922 M 99 922 M -
EV / Sales 2023 8,83x
EV / Sales 2024 8,48x
Nbr of Employees 45 400
Free-Float 36,0%
Chart THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 338,31 $
Average target price 388,13 $
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Edward Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Denis P. Coleman Chief Financial Officer
Marco Argenti Co-Chief Information Officer
George C. Lee Co-Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-1.48%99 922
MORGAN STANLEY3.61%147 120
CHARLES SCHWAB-34.66%99 010
CITIGROUP INC.6.54%93 814
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED2.41%40 041
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.22.40%23 493
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer