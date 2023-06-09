Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GS   US38141G1040

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

(GS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:54:05 2023-06-09 am EDT
334.07 USD   -0.42%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Goldman Sachs fintech executive Stephanie Cohen to take leave of absence: memo

06/09/2023 | 10:12am EDT
The Goldman Sachs Investor Day at Goldman Sachs Headquarters in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Stephanie Cohen, the head of Goldman Sachs Group Inc's fintech unit called Platform Solutions, is taking a leave of absence for family reasons, she said in a memo to staff seen by Reuters.

"The past year has brought some challenges for my family," Cohen said in the memo. "While I have done my best to balance the important work we do here with my life at home, I have made the decision that taking some time away from work to focus on my family is the best choice."

Philip Berlinski, the bank's treasurer, and Ericka Leslie, its chief administrative officer, will handle Cohen's responsibilities in her absence.

Cohen is the only woman executive to lead one of Goldman's three main business units. She previously was co-head of its consumer and wealth management division, and also served as the company's chief strategy officer after climbing the ranks in the investment banking division.

Cohen joined Goldman Sachs as an analyst in 1999, was named managing director in 2008 and partner in 2014.

Last year, Goldman created the Platform Solutions unit to house its credit card partnerships, transaction banking and GreenSky, a platform for home improvement loans that it bought for $2.2 billion in late 2021.

Goldman Sachs is running a sale process for GreenSky and may take a writedown on the $500 million of goodwill, or the premium it paid above the assets' book value, Goldman's president and chief operating officer, John Waldron, told investors at a conference last week.

(Reporting by Lananh Nguyen in New York; additional reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

By Lananh Nguyen


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 48 270 M - -
Net income 2023 11 093 M - -
Net Debt 2023 323 B - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,5x
Yield 2023 3,07%
Capitalization 102 B 102 B -
EV / Sales 2023 8,81x
EV / Sales 2024 8,48x
Nbr of Employees 45 400
Free-Float 36,0%
Chart THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 335,47 $
Average target price 388,33 $
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Edward Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Denis P. Coleman Chief Financial Officer
Marco Argenti Co-Chief Information Officer
George C. Lee Co-Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-2.22%102 006
MORGAN STANLEY1.74%144 148
CHARLES SCHWAB-33.91%100 157
CITIGROUP INC.6.35%93 639
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED1.46%39 666
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.21.38%23 349
