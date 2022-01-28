Goldman Sachs lifts CEO Solomon's pay to $35 million

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Chief Executive
Officer David Solomon will get a 27% raise in annual pay,
bringing his total compensation for 2021 to $35 million, the
bank said on Friday.
Solomon's total pay includes an annual base salary of $2
million and a variable compensation of $33 million, 70% of which
is in the form of goal-based stock compensation or restricted
stock units.
Since taking over the reins from Lloyd Blankfein in 2018,
Solomon has looked to diversify the bank's revenue to focus more
on predictable streams including consumer banking, wealth and
asset management, while reducing reliance on capital
markets-focused businesses.
The bank reported a net income of $21.64 billion in 2021,
compared with $9.46 billion a year earlier.
