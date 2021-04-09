Goldman Sachs : Announces Redemption of 3.00% Notes due April 26, 2022 and Floating Rate Notes due April 26, 2022

NEW YORK, April 9, 2021 -- The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) today announced that it will redeem all of the issued and outstanding 3.00% Notes due April 26, 2022 (the 'Fixed Rate Notes') and all of the issued and outstanding Floating Rate Notes due April 26, 2022 (the 'Floating Rate Notes' and together with the Fixed Rate Notes, the 'Notes') on April 26, 2021 (the 'Redemption Date'). The Fixed Rate Notes have an aggregate principal amount outstanding of $3,250,000,000 and the Floating Rate Notes have an aggregate principal amount outstanding of $1,750,000,000.

Each series of Notes will be redeemed for a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of such series of Notes plus accrued and unpaid interest to but excluding the Redemption Date (together, with respect to each series of Notes, the 'Redemption Payment'). From and after the Redemption Date, all interest will cease to accrue on each series of the Notes. Investors in each series of Notes should contact the bank or broker through which they hold a beneficial interest in the Notes for information about obtaining the Redemption Payment for the Notes in which they have a beneficial interest.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment banking, securities, investment management and consumer banking to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.

# # #



Media Contact:

Jake Siewert

Tel: +1 212 902 5400

Investor Contact:

Heather Kennedy Miner

Tel: +1 212 902 0300