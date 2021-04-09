Log in
Goldman Sachs : Announces Redemption of 3.00% Notes due April 26, 2022 and Floating Rate Notes due April 26, 2022

04/09/2021 | 04:23pm EDT
NEW YORK, April 9, 2021 -- The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) today announced that it will redeem all of the issued and outstanding 3.00% Notes due April 26, 2022 (the 'Fixed Rate Notes') and all of the issued and outstanding Floating Rate Notes due April 26, 2022 (the 'Floating Rate Notes' and together with the Fixed Rate Notes, the 'Notes') on April 26, 2021 (the 'Redemption Date'). The Fixed Rate Notes have an aggregate principal amount outstanding of $3,250,000,000 and the Floating Rate Notes have an aggregate principal amount outstanding of $1,750,000,000.

Each series of Notes will be redeemed for a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of such series of Notes plus accrued and unpaid interest to but excluding the Redemption Date (together, with respect to each series of Notes, the 'Redemption Payment'). From and after the Redemption Date, all interest will cease to accrue on each series of the Notes. Investors in each series of Notes should contact the bank or broker through which they hold a beneficial interest in the Notes for information about obtaining the Redemption Payment for the Notes in which they have a beneficial interest.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment banking, securities, investment management and consumer banking to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.

Media Contact:
Jake Siewert
Tel: +1 212 902 5400

Investor Contact:
Heather Kennedy Miner
Tel: +1 212 902 0300

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 20:22:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 43 025 M - -
Net income 2021 11 372 M - -
Net Debt 2021 280 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,1x
Yield 2021 1,58%
Capitalization 118 B 118 B -
EV / Sales 2021 9,24x
EV / Sales 2022 9,76x
Nbr of Employees 40 500
Free-Float 38,0%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John E. Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Stephen M. Scherr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Marco Argenti Co-Chief Information Officer
George C. Lee Co-Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.25.57%117 700
MORGAN STANLEY15.34%150 017
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION26.02%126 006
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-18.40%44 384
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-0.58%33 564
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED-9.43%27 709
