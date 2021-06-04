Log in
Goldman Sachs : Issues Statement on Arbitration Policy Review

06/04/2021 | 05:25pm EDT
NEW YORK, June 4, 2021 - The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) today issued the following statement:

'We are appreciative of the dialogue we have had with our shareholders in recent months on the issue of employee arbitration. Providing our employees a safe and inclusive workplace that is free of discrimination and harassment is among our highest priorities. In consideration of the feedback we have received, as well as the results of the recent shareholder vote at our Annual Meeting, we believe it is appropriate to undertake a review to assess this issue comprehensively. We look forward to sharing further information with our shareholders once this review is completed.'


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment banking, securities, investment management and consumer banking to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.


# # #

Media Contact:
Andrea Williams
Tel: +1 212 902 5400

Investor Contact:
Carey Halio
Tel: +1 212 357 2659

Disclaimer

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. published this content on 04 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2021 21:24:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 49 771 M - -
Net income 2021 15 506 M - -
Net Debt 2021 289 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,70x
Yield 2021 1,38%
Capitalization 138 B 138 B -
EV / Sales 2021 8,58x
EV / Sales 2022 10,1x
Nbr of Employees 40 300
Free-Float 37,3%
Chart THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 388,30 $
Last Close Price 388,72 $
Spread / Highest target 24,5%
Spread / Average Target -0,11%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John E. Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Stephen M. Scherr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Marco Argenti Co-Chief Information Officer
George C. Lee Co-Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.47.40%137 990
MORGAN STANLEY35.36%173 686
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION43.31%143 381
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-13.13%47 948
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-4.85%34 811
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED2.62%32 015