Goldman Sachs : Issues Statement on Arbitration Policy Review

NEW YORK, June 4, 2021 - The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) today issued the following statement:

'We are appreciative of the dialogue we have had with our shareholders in recent months on the issue of employee arbitration. Providing our employees a safe and inclusive workplace that is free of discrimination and harassment is among our highest priorities. In consideration of the feedback we have received, as well as the results of the recent shareholder vote at our Annual Meeting, we believe it is appropriate to undertake a review to assess this issue comprehensively. We look forward to sharing further information with our shareholders once this review is completed.'



The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment banking, securities, investment management and consumer banking to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.



# # #

Media Contact:

Andrea Williams

Tel: +1 212 902 5400

Investor Contact:

Carey Halio

Tel: +1 212 357 2659