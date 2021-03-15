Goldman Sachs : Jessica Uhl Nominated to Goldman Sachs Board of Directors

Log in
03/15/2021 | 10:03am EDT

03/15/2021 | 10:03am EDT
Jessica Uhl Nominated to Goldman Sachs Board of Directors

NEW YORK, March 15, 2021 - The Board of Directors of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) today announced that it has determined to nominate Jessica R. Uhl as an independent director nominee for election by shareholders at the firm's upcoming 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. If so elected by shareholders, Ms. Uhl will join the Board on July 1, 2021. Ms. Uhl has served as the Chief Financial Officer of Royal Dutch Shell plc, an international energy company, since 2017, and previously served in various other roles of increasing seniority at the company since 2004.

'We are pleased to have a candidate of Jessica's caliber who will enhance the diversity of skills and experience represented on our Board. We believe she is well-positioned to provide advice and insight across a broad spectrum of topics, from strategic development to the management of climate risk,' said David M. Solomon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Goldman Sachs.

Ms. Uhl's nomination will expand the Board to 12 directors, 10 of whom are independent. Upon joining the Board, Ms. Uhl will also become a member of each of the firm's Governance, Risk and Audit Committees.

'Jessica will bring important experience to our Board, from financial management and complex risk management to leadership, operations and sustainability, and will further enhance the breadth of experience on our Audit and Risk Committees. We look forward to her contributions to our Board,' said Adebayo O. Ogunlesi, Lead Director.


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment banking, securities, investment management and consumer banking to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.


###

Media Contact:
Jake Siewert
Tel: +1 212 902 5400

Investor Contact:
Heather Kennedy Miner
Tel: +1 212 902 0300

Disclaimer

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. published this content on 15 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2021 14:02:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
