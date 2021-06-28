Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GS   US38141G1040

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

(GS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Goldman Sachs : Statement on Stress Capital Buffer

06/28/2021 | 05:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, NY - June 28, 2021 - On Thursday, June 24, the Federal Reserve notified the firm of the Stress Capital Buffer ('SCB') for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) of 6.4%, resulting in a Standardized Common Equity Tier 1 ('CET1') ratio requirement of 13.4%, which will become effective on October 1, 2021.

The net decrease in the SCB of 20 basis points is the result of an improvement of 40 basis points in peak to trough CET1, attributed to the firm's efforts to reduce the stress capital intensity of its businesses, offset by 20 basis points associated with the planned increase in the common stock dividend from $1.25 to $2.00 per share (subject to approval by the firm's Board of Directors at the customary third quarter meeting).

'We are encouraged by the progress in reducing the capital intensity of our business as reflected in the recent stress test results,' said Chairman and CEO David Solomon. 'The planned increase in our dividend demonstrates our confidence in the increasing durability of our franchise revenues and is consistent with our capital management framework of prioritizing investment in our client franchise and returning excess capital to shareholders.'

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the firm's beliefs regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside the firm's control. It is possible that the firm's final Stress Capital Buffer and capital actions (including dividends) may differ, possibly materially, from those described in this press release. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect the firm's future results and financial condition, as well as its actual Stress Capital Buffer and capital actions, see 'Risk Factors' in Part I, Item 1A of the firm's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment banking, securities, investment management and consumer banking to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.


# # #

Media Contact:
Andrea Williams
Tel: +1 212 902 5400

Investor Contact:
Carey Halio
Tel: +1 212 357 2659

Disclaimer

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 20:59:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
05:11pGOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
05:06pGoldman Sachs increases quarterly dividend to $2 per share
RE
05:00pGOLDMAN SACHS  : 2021 Annual Dodd-Frank Act Stress Test Disclosure
PU
05:00pGOLDMAN SACHS  : Statement on Stress Capital Buffer
PU
04:39pNESTLE  : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
03:35pDANONE  : Goldman Sachs gives a Sell rating
MD
03:05pJuventus sounds out banks for potential capital hike - sources
RE
01:27pCybersecurity Firm SentinelOne Boosts IPO Price Range, Targeting $8.11 Billio..
MT
12:45pPRINCIPAL FINANCIAL  : to exit some businesses after strategic review
RE
12:17pEuropean stocks deepen losses, airlines slump on UK travel ban woes
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 50 284 M - -
Net income 2021 15 718 M - -
Net Debt 2021 289 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,28x
Yield 2021 1,46%
Capitalization 131 B 131 B -
EV / Sales 2021 8,35x
EV / Sales 2022 9,94x
Nbr of Employees 40 300
Free-Float 37,3%
Chart THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 368,77 $
Average target price 400,73 $
Spread / Average Target 8,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John E. Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Stephen M. Scherr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Marco Argenti Co-Chief Information Officer
George C. Lee Co-Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.39.84%130 908
MORGAN STANLEY28.99%164 476
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION39.10%139 175
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-14.52%47 992
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-6.89%34 292
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED3.33%33 872