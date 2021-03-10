Goldman Sachs : Unveils $10 Billion Push to Invest in Black Women

By Ben Eisen

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said Wednesday it would invest $10 billion over the next decade in businesses and organizations that benefit Black women.

The commitment is meant to channel capital and resources toward a group that has historically faced challenges accessing them. Goldman Sachs plans to invest in housing, healthcare and other programs with the ultimate goal of narrowing the wealth gap between Black women and others. The bank also will commit $100 million to philanthropy.

Major financial institutions are reckoning with their own historical role in depriving people of color of the loans and investments that ultimately build generational wealth.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. made a $30 billion pledge last year to bridge the racial wealth gap, including extending billions of dollars in loans to Black and Latino home buyers and small-business owners over the next five years. Bank of America Corp. said last month it would triple its commitment to affordable homeownership programs to $15 billion over the next five years.

Increasingly, bank executives have cast their efforts to rectify racial injustice in economic terms. Citigroup Inc., in announcing its own $1 billion initiative last fall, said that if racial gaps for Black people in wages, education, housing and investment were closed 20 years ago, $16 trillion could have been added to the U.S. gross domestic product.

Goldman said its researchers found that reducing the earnings gap for Black women could create as many as 1.7 million new U.S. jobs and increase annual GDP by as much as $450 billion.

However, the median Black household has 90% less wealth than the median white household, and the gap is larger for single Black women versus single white men, the researchers found. That is partly due to the fact that Black women earn 35% less per hour than white men, Goldman said.

"No investment could have a bigger impact than unlocking the economic potential of Black women," Goldman Chief Executive David Solomon said in a statement.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-10-21 1202ET