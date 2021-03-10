Goldman Sachs : to Present at the Wolfe Virtual FinTech Forum

10 Mar 2021

John Waldron, President and Chief Operating Officer of Goldman Sachs, is scheduled to present via webcast at the Wolfe Virtual FinTech Forum on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 10:40 a.m. (ET).

John E. Waldron

President and Chief Operating Officer

Read Bio

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Today's presentation includes forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the Firm's beliefs regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Firm's control. Forward-looking statements include statements about backlog, potential revenue and growth opportunities. It is possible that the Firm's actual results, including the incremental revenues, if any, from such opportunities, and financial condition, may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results, financial condition and incremental revenues indicated in these forward-looking statements.

For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect the Firm's future results and financial condition, see 'Risk Factors' in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. You should also read the forward-looking disclaimers in our Form 10-K, particularly as it relates to capital and leverage ratios, and information on the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures that is posted on the Investor Relations portion of our website: www.gs.com. Statements about our revenue and growth opportunities are subject to the risk that the Firm's businesses may be unable to generate additional incremental revenues or take advantage of growth opportunities.

The statements in the presentation are current only as of its date, March 10, 2021.