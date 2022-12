The bank did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The dealmaking boom on Wall Street has taken a hit from high interest rates and soaring inflation.

Fees for advising companies on mergers and acquisitions, a key driver of revenue at the big U.S. banks, plunged this year from record highs last year.

Bloomberg News reported last week that Goldman plans to cut year-end bonuses for its traders.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)