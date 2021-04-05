Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.    GS

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

(GS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Goldman Sachs plans to return staff to London office - Guardian

04/05/2021 | 02:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Goldman Sachs company logo is seen in the company's space on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) -Goldman Sachs Group Inc is preparing to have hundreds of staff back in its London office this week as companies eye a return to normal working conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Guardian newspaper reported on Monday.

Nearly 200 of Goldman's 6,000 London employees could return to the office after the Easter break, the report said. https://bit.ly/3dwxVfw

Between 200 to 300 of the bank's workers such as financial traders have been travelling to the office through the lockdown for the need to use specialist computer equipment, the report added.

Goldman declined to comment on the report.

The U.S. investment bank sent all critical staff at its operation in Indian IT capital Bengaluru back to working from home last month, Reuters reported on March 24, citing sources, as coronavirus infections in the city grew.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. and Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2021
All news about THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
02:31pGoldman Sachs plans to return staff to London office - Guardian
RE
01:02pARES MANAGEMENT  : Goldman Sachs Adjusts Ares Management PT to $61 From $59, Mai..
MT
01:02pBROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT  : Goldman Sachs Adjusts Brookfield Asset Management..
MT
01:02pCME  : Goldman Sachs Adjusts CME Group PT to $210 From $204, Maintains Neutral R..
MT
01:01pAFFILIATED MANAGERS  : Goldman Sachs Adjusts Affiliated Managers Group PT to $14..
MT
01:00pRAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL  : Goldman Sachs Adjusts Raymond James Financial PT to $..
MT
01:00pFRANKLIN RESOURCES  : Goldman Sachs Adjusts Franklin Resources PT to $26.50 From..
MT
01:00pSTIFEL FINANCIAL  : Goldman Sachs Adjusts Stifel Financial PT to $71 From $69, M..
MT
01:00pINVESCO  : Goldman Sachs Adjusts Invesco PT to $26 From $25, Maintains Neutral R..
MT
12:59pTRADEWEB MARKETS  : Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target for Tradeweb Markets to $..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 42 068 M - -
Net income 2021 11 014 M - -
Net Debt 2021 280 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 1,59%
Capitalization 111 B 111 B -
EV / Sales 2021 9,31x
EV / Sales 2022 9,69x
Nbr of Employees 40 500
Free-Float 38,0%
Chart THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 353,33 $
Last Close Price 327,64 $
Spread / Highest target 42,8%
Spread / Average Target 7,84%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John E. Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Stephen M. Scherr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Marco Argenti Co-Chief Information Officer
George C. Lee Co-Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.24.24%111 468
MORGAN STANLEY14.14%147 082
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION25.26%125 252
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-17.93%44 607
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.2.72%33 557
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED-6.00%27 596
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ