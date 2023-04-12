Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GS   US38141G1040

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

(GS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:30:04 2023-04-12 pm EDT
330.25 USD   +0.88%
02:06pGoldman Sachs reshuffles equities unit executives after top trader Montesano's exit
RE
12:36pBarclays Cuts Goldman Sachs' Price Target to $437 From $495, Overweight Rating Kept
MT
10:12aUBS Upgrades Goldman Sachs Group to Buy From Neutral, Raises Price Target to $385 From $350
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Goldman Sachs reshuffles equities unit executives after top trader Montesano's exit

04/12/2023 | 02:06pm EDT
The logo for Goldman Sachs is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Wednesday announced a slew of changes to leadership in its equity trading division following the retirement of its top equity trader Joe Montesano last month, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Cyril Goddeeris will continue to lead global equity financing, which includes his responsibilities as co-head of global prime services and head of global securities lending and synthetic trading. Dimitrios Nikolakopoulos will lead global equity structured products.

Dmitri Potishko and Erdit Hoxha will be co-heads of global flow derivatives and emerging markets trading.

Jameson Schriber will head Americas One Delta, in addition to his role as global head of One Delta Strats and Engineering, and global co-head of Equities Derivatives and Prime Strats.

Anne-Victoire Auriault will work with Schriber to scale risk intermediation across Goldman's Americas cash business and take charge of the ETF business. Auriault joined the firm in 2012 and will also continue to lead Global Program Trading.

Travis Chmelka, who joined the firm in 2004 and was named managing director in 2013 and partner in 2020, will head Americas Flow Derivatives.

The reshuffle was first reported by the Financial Times on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 49 487 M - -
Net income 2023 11 065 M - -
Net Debt 2023 327 B - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,3x
Yield 2023 3,14%
Capitalization 115 B 115 B -
EV / Sales 2023 8,93x
EV / Sales 2024 8,71x
Nbr of Employees 48 500
Free-Float 36,2%
Chart THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 327,37 $
Average target price 388,14 $
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Edward Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Denis P. Coleman Chief Financial Officer
Marco Argenti Co-Chief Information Officer
George C. Lee Co-Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-5.36%114 947
MORGAN STANLEY0.08%142 302
CHARLES SCHWAB-37.89%94 046
CITIGROUP INC.4.36%91 873
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED7.18%43 581
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.18.74%26 558
