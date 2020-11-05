Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.    GS

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

(GS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Goldman Sachs : to Present at the BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/05/2020 | 01:22pm EST
Goldman Sachs to Present at the BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference
05 Nov 2020

John E. Waldron, President and Chief Operating Officer, is scheduled to present via webcast at the BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 1:50 p.m. (ET).

Disclaimer

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. published this content on 05 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2020 18:21:00 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
01:37pInsurer RSA in $9.3 billion takeover talks with Intact, Tryg
RE
01:22pGOLDMAN SACHS : to Present at the BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference
PU
12:06pAHOLD DELHAIZE : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
11:56aSOCIETE GENERALE : Goldman Sachs gives a Neutral rating
MD
08:26aIberdrola's green spending spree eclipses European Big Oil's plans
RE
07:26aIBERDROLA SA : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07:24aLUFTHANSA AG : Goldman Sachs keeps a Sell rating
MD
07:23aHEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : Goldman Sachs remains Neutral
MD
07:09aPROSIEBENSAT.1 : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
04:56aSIEMENS GAMESA : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 42 033 M - -
Net income 2020 6 881 M - -
Net Debt 2020 274 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,3x
Yield 2020 2,53%
Capitalization 70 989 M 70 989 M -
EV / Sales 2020 8,20x
EV / Sales 2021 9,12x
Nbr of Employees 40 900
Free-Float 37,9%
Chart THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 254,96 $
Last Close Price 197,87 $
Spread / Highest target 79,9%
Spread / Average Target 28,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John E. Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Stephen M. Scherr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Marco Argenti Co-Chief Information Officer
Atte Lahtiranta Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-13.94%70 989
MORGAN STANLEY0.61%93 033
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-14.13%76 597
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED15.38%50 959
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.50.30%42 647
CHINA MERCHANTS SECURITIES CO., LTD.16.46%25 293
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group