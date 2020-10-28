Goldman Sachs : to Present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Future of Financials 2020 Conference

NEW YORK, October 28, 2020 - The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) today announces that Stephen M. Scherr, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present via webcast at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Future of Financials 2020 Conference on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 8:50 a.m. (ET).

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of our website at http://www.goldmansachs.com/investor-relations. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on our website shortly after the event.

Please direct any questions regarding obtaining access to the webcast to Goldman Sachs Investor Relations via email at gs-investor-relations@gs.com.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a leading global investment banking, securities and investment management firm that provides a wide range of financial services to a substantial and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.

