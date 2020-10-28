Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.    GS

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

(GS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 10/28 04:00:01 pm
189.77 USD   -3.02%
11:01aROLLS-ROYCE : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
10:56aENI : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
MD
09:47aSAFRAN : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Goldman Sachs : to Present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Future of Financials 2020 Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/28/2020 | 04:10pm EDT

NEW YORK, October 28, 2020 - The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) today announces that Stephen M. Scherr, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present via webcast at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Future of Financials 2020 Conference on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 8:50 a.m. (ET).

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of our website at http://www.goldmansachs.com/investor-relations. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on our website shortly after the event.

Please direct any questions regarding obtaining access to the webcast to Goldman Sachs Investor Relations via email at gs-investor-relations@gs.com.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a leading global investment banking, securities and investment management firm that provides a wide range of financial services to a substantial and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.

###

Media Contact:
Jake Siewert
Tel: +1 212 902 5400

Investor Contact:
Heather Kennedy Miner
Tel: +1 212 902 0300

Disclaimer

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. published this content on 28 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2020 20:09:07 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
11:01aROLLS-ROYCE : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
10:56aENI : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
MD
09:47aSAFRAN : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
09:13aDWS : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
08:32aMORPHOSYS : Goldman Sachs remains Neutral
MD
07:19aBASF SE : Goldman Sachs gives a Neutral rating
MD
07:18aDEUTSCHE BANK AG : Goldman Sachs gives a Neutral rating
MD
03:43aDWS : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
MD
02:48aMICROSOFT CORP : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
02:47aVINCI : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 42 038 M - -
Net income 2020 6 973 M - -
Net Debt 2020 274 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,0x
Yield 2020 2,56%
Capitalization 70 205 M 70 205 M -
EV / Sales 2020 8,18x
EV / Sales 2021 9,12x
Nbr of Employees 40 900
Free-Float 37,9%
Chart THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 254,20 $
Last Close Price 195,68 $
Spread / Highest target 81,9%
Spread / Average Target 29,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John E. Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Stephen M. Scherr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Marco Argenti Co-Chief Information Officer
Atte Lahtiranta Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-17.16%70 205
MORGAN STANLEY-7.02%85 103
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-21.34%64 440
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED14.51%51 074
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.45.98%43 410
HUATAI SECURITIES CO., LTD.0.44%24 947
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group