  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GS   US38141G1040

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

(GS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:02 2022-12-16 am EST
345.45 USD   -1.25%
09:41aNorgine Announces Closing of Investment from Goldman Sachs Asset Management
AQ
09:34aGoldman Sachs to cut thousands of employees - source
RE
09:20aGoldman Sachs Reportedly Plans up to 4,000 Job Cuts
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Goldman Sachs to cut thousands of employees - source

12/16/2022 | 09:34am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo for Goldman Sachs is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc is planning to cut a couple of thousand employees to navigate a difficult economic environment, a source familiar with the move said.

The Wall Street bank had 49,100 employees at the end of the third quarter this year, after adding significant numbers of staff during the pandemic. Headcount will remain above pre-pandemic levels, which stood at 38,300 at the end of 2019, the source said.

News platform Semafor earlier reported on Friday that Goldman Sachs Group will lay off up to 4,000 people as the Wall Street bank struggles to meet profitability targets, citing people familiar with the matter. Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Lananh Nguyen; additional reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 48 126 M - -
Net income 2022 12 084 M - -
Net Debt 2022 308 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,3x
Yield 2022 2,59%
Capitalization 124 B 124 B -
EV / Sales 2022 8,97x
EV / Sales 2023 8,67x
Nbr of Employees 49 100
Free-Float 36,7%
Chart THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 349,83 $
Average target price 394,59 $
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Edward Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Denis P. Coleman Chief Financial Officer
Marco Argenti Co-Chief Information Officer
George C. Lee Co-Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-8.55%124 039
MORGAN STANLEY-7.80%148 375
CHARLES SCHWABB-8.06%143 851
CITIGROUP INC.-23.86%86 422
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-23.25%40 775
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-19.11%24 271