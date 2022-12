NEW YORK, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc plans to stop originating unsecured consumer loans, a source familiar with the move told Reuters on Monday, in another sign the bank is stepping back from its consumer business.

The latest move was first reported by Bloomberg, which also said Goldman Sachs aims to cut at least a few hundred more jobs, citing people familiar with the matter.

A Goldman Sachs spokesperson declined to comment. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Leslie Adler)