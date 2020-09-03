Log in
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

(GS)
Goldman Sachs veteran Adam Korn joins Sixth Street

09/03/2020 | 02:41pm EDT

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Adam Korn, a former managing director at Goldman Sachs who helped drive the Wall Street bank's push into technology, has joined investment firm Sixth Street Partners as its new chief information officer, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Earlier this year, Korn left his role at Goldman, where he was the global head of its securities division "strats" and technology. Goldman uses the term strats to refer to quantitative analysts.

Korn led a division of so-called "straders" - a group of executives who are a hybrid of traders and coders.

Under Chief Executive David Solomon, Goldman replaced top trading executives, invested heavily in automation and turned Goldman's securities platform, called Marquee, into a product that can be sold to customers. Korn oversaw Marquee, before also taking over the securities division role in 2019.

Sixth Street, which has assets of $47 billion under management, was co-founded in 2009 by Goldman veteran Alan Waxman, who also serves as the chief executive officer of the firm.

Bloomberg News reported the news earlier on Thursday. Sixth Street did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

