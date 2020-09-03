Goldman Sachs veteran Adam Korn joins Sixth Street

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Adam Korn, a former managing director at
Goldman Sachs who helped drive the Wall Street bank's
push into technology, has joined investment firm Sixth Street
Partners as its new chief information officer, according to his
LinkedIn profile.
Earlier this year, Korn left his role at Goldman, where he
was the global head of its securities division "strats" and
technology. Goldman uses the term strats to refer to
quantitative analysts.
Korn led a division of so-called "straders" - a group of
executives who are a hybrid of traders and coders.
Under Chief Executive David Solomon, Goldman replaced top
trading executives, invested heavily in automation and turned
Goldman's securities platform, called Marquee, into a product
that can be sold to customers. Korn oversaw Marquee, before also
taking over the securities division role in 2019.
Sixth Street, which has assets of $47 billion under
management, was co-founded in 2009 by Goldman veteran Alan
Waxman, who also serves as the chief executive officer of the
firm.
Bloomberg News reported the news earlier on Thursday. Sixth
Street did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)