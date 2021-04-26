Log in
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GS

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

(GS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Goldman Sachs watching total margin loans after Archegos fund blowup: executive

04/26/2021 | 11:34am EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The Goldman Sachs company logo is seen in the company's space on the floor of the NYSE in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Executives at Goldman Sachs Group Inc are monitoring the total amount of loans borrowed on margin after the collapse of investment fund Archegos Capital Management last month, said the bank's President and Chief Operating Officer John Waldron on Monday.

Speaking at a virtual meeting held by the Economic Club of New York, Waldron said the total amount of margin debt industry-wide is about $800 billion, a roughly a $300-billion increase over the past year.

(Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 50 103 M - -
Net income 2021 15 693 M - -
Net Debt 2021 289 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,47x
Yield 2021 1,58%
Capitalization 121 B 121 B -
EV / Sales 2021 8,17x
EV / Sales 2022 9,81x
Nbr of Employees 40 300
Free-Float 38,0%
Chart THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 378,68 $
Last Close Price 339,35 $
Spread / Highest target 46,5%
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John E. Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Stephen M. Scherr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Marco Argenti Co-Chief Information Officer
George C. Lee Co-Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.28.68%120 618
MORGAN STANLEY18.12%151 296
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION26.58%126 572
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-21.60%38 356
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-9.90%25 094
CHINA MERCHANTS SECURITIES CO., LTD.-21.34%21 559
