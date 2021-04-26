Goldman Sachs watching total margin loans after Archegos fund blowup: executive
04/26/2021 | 11:34am EDT
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Executives at Goldman Sachs Group Inc are monitoring the total amount of loans borrowed on margin after the collapse of investment fund Archegos Capital Management last month, said the bank's President and Chief Operating Officer John Waldron on Monday.
Speaking at a virtual meeting held by the Economic Club of New York, Waldron said the total amount of margin debt industry-wide is about $800 billion, a roughly a $300-billion increase over the past year.