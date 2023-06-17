Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GS   US38141G1040

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

(GS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-16 pm EDT
338.31 USD   -0.42%
11:10aGoldman calls markets too optimistic on pace of US inflation drop -Bloomberg
RE
06/16Sector Update: Financial Stocks Declining Late Friday
MT
06/16Sector Update: Financial Stocks Higher Friday Afternoon
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Goldman calls markets too optimistic on pace of US inflation drop -Bloomberg

06/17/2023 | 11:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Shoppers ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in Chicago

June 17 (Reuters) - Inflation in the United States will not decline as quickly as markets are currently pricing, according to a note from strategists at Goldman Sachs cited in a Bloomberg report on Saturday.

"Although we expect further declines in inflation going forward, markets appear considerably more optimistic than we are about the pace of cooling," the Goldman strategists wrote in the note dated on Friday, according to the Bloomberg report.

Markets are ignoring the potential for "delayed-onset inflation" in sectors such as healthcare, the strategists wrote, Bloomberg reported.

The strategists wrote that investors could be assuming that a sharp deceleration in U.S. economic growth will lead to a more rapid easing of price pressures. But the strategists, according to the Bloomberg report, saw limited chances for those factors to bring down inflation.

The U.S. Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday but signaled in new projections that borrowing costs may still need to rise due to a slower inflation decline.

The Goldman strategists recommended that investors who share their viewpoint on inflation buy one-year swaps to bet on inflation realizing higher than current market pricing, according to the Bloomberg report.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Will Dunham)


© Reuters 2023
All news about THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
11:10aGoldman calls markets too optimistic on pace of US inflation drop -Bloomberg
RE
06/16Sector Update: Financial Stocks Declining Late Friday
MT
06/16Sector Update: Financial Stocks Higher Friday Afternoon
MT
06/16Top Stories at Midday: Micron Warns of China Ban Impact; Disney CF..
MT
06/16Sector Update: Financial Stocks Edge Higher Pre-Bell Friday
MT
06/15Financials Up as Regional Banks Rebound -- Financials Roundup
DJ
06/15Goldman Sachs Probed by Justice Department Over Collapse of Silicon Valley Bank
MT
06/15Odey scandal prompts Wall Street rethink on how to vet hedge funds
RE
06/15Goldman Sachs Says It Is Cooperating With Various Governmental Bodies In Connection Wit..
RE
06/15Fed, SEC probing Goldman Sachs's role in Silicon Valley Bank’s final days - WSJ
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 47 932 M - -
Net income 2023 10 959 M - -
Net Debt 2023 323 B - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,7x
Yield 2023 3,04%
Capitalization 99 922 M 99 922 M -
EV / Sales 2023 8,83x
EV / Sales 2024 8,48x
Nbr of Employees 45 400
Free-Float 36,0%
Chart THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 338,31 $
Average target price 388,13 $
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Edward Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Denis P. Coleman Chief Financial Officer
Marco Argenti Co-Chief Information Officer
George C. Lee Co-Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-1.06%100 292
MORGAN STANLEY4.74%147 120
CHARLES SCHWAB-34.66%99 010
CITIGROUP INC.6.54%93 814
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED2.41%40 041
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.22.40%23 493
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer