Goldman calls markets too optimistic on pace of US inflation drop -Bloomberg

June 17 (Reuters) - Inflation in the United States will
not decline as quickly as markets are currently pricing,
according to a note from strategists at Goldman Sachs
cited in a Bloomberg report on Saturday.
"Although we expect further declines in inflation going
forward, markets appear considerably more optimistic than we are
about the pace of cooling," the Goldman strategists wrote in the
note dated on Friday, according to the Bloomberg report.
Markets are ignoring the potential for "delayed-onset
inflation" in sectors such as healthcare, the strategists wrote,
Bloomberg reported.
The strategists wrote that investors could be assuming that
a sharp deceleration in U.S. economic growth will lead to a more
rapid easing of price pressures. But the strategists, according
to the Bloomberg report, saw limited chances for those factors
to bring down inflation.
The U.S. Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged on
Wednesday but signaled in new projections that borrowing costs
may still need to rise due to a slower inflation decline.
The Goldman strategists recommended that investors who share
their viewpoint on inflation buy one-year swaps to bet on
inflation realizing higher than current market pricing,
according to the Bloomberg report.
