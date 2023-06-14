Goldman cutting more than 30 Asia investment banking jobs - sources

HONG KONG, June 15 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group
is cutting more than 30 banking jobs in Asia, two sources
with knowledge of the matter said, as a challenging markets
environment weighs on Wall Street banks' dealmaking and trading
revenues.
The reduction in regional jobs, most of which are in the
global banking & markets division, started on Wednesday, said
the sources, who declined to be named as they were not
authorised to speak to the media.
Goldman Sachs declined to comment.
(Reporting by Julie Zhu, Kane Wu and Selena Li in Hong Kong;
Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Muralikumar Anantharaman)