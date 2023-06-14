Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GS   US38141G1040

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

(GS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-14 pm EDT
338.42 USD   -1.19%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Goldman cutting more than 30 Asia investment banking jobs - sources

06/14/2023 | 10:18pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo for Goldman Sachs is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City

HONG KONG, June 15 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group is cutting more than 30 banking jobs in Asia, two sources with knowledge of the matter said, as a challenging markets environment weighs on Wall Street banks' dealmaking and trading revenues.

The reduction in regional jobs, most of which are in the global banking & markets division, started on Wednesday, said the sources, who declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Goldman Sachs declined to comment. (Reporting by Julie Zhu, Kane Wu and Selena Li in Hong Kong; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. -1.19% 338.42 Delayed Quote.-0.26%
TOPIX INDEX 0.49% 2305.47 Delayed Quote.19.72%
06/14Goldman cutting more than 30 Asia investment banking jobs - sources
RE
06/14UBS Ends Relationship With Odey Asset Management
MT
06/14Canada's Bell to cut 1,300 jobs, close six radio stations
RE
06/14European Midday Briefing: Caution Ahead of Fed Holds Back Stock..
DJ
06/14New GoTo CEO Walujo may not stay in top job long - sources 
RE
06/13US bank shares rise on inflation data, positive Wells Fargo comments
RE
06/13US bank shares rise after inflation data
RE
06/13Odey firm gates funds as investors head for exit amid deepening crisis
AN
06/13Madhive, a Leading CTV Advertising Software Platform, Announces a $300 Million Investme..
BU
06/13Goldman Sachs' Gnodde Says Bank Is In The Process Of Moving Away From Its Prime-Broke..
RE
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 48 270 M - -
Net income 2023 11 093 M - -
Net Debt 2023 323 B - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,6x
Yield 2023 3,04%
Capitalization 101 B 101 B -
EV / Sales 2023 8,79x
EV / Sales 2024 8,46x
Nbr of Employees 45 400
Free-Float 36,0%
Chart THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 338,42 $
Average target price 388,33 $
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Edward Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Denis P. Coleman Chief Financial Officer
Marco Argenti Co-Chief Information Officer
George C. Lee Co-Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-0.26%101 964
MORGAN STANLEY3.83%147 438
CHARLES SCHWAB-34.72%99 647
CITIGROUP INC.6.65%94 787
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED0.45%39 128
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.20.94%23 128
