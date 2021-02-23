Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.    GS

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

(GS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Goldman's global head of commodities finance is retiring

02/23/2021 | 05:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Goldman Sachs sign is seen above floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in the Manhattan borough of New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc's global head of commodities finance solutions, Colleen Foster, is retiring after more than two decades with the firm working for both the investment bank and trading division, according to a memo sent to staff on Tuesday.

Foster is credited with helping to scale Goldman's global commodities business, according to the memo signed by Dan Dees and Jim Esposito, co-head and global co-head of the investment banking division. The memo was seen by Reuters and verified by a bank spokeswoman.

While Foster's last role was in investment banking, she previously headed global commodities sales for Goldman's global markets division. She joined the bank in 1999 as a vice president in energy sales, and was named partner in 2006.

The bank has not yet named Foster's replacement.

(Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall; Editing by Will Dunham)


© Reuters 2021
All news about THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
04:23pGOLDMAN SACHS : Announces Redemption of 2.625% Notes due April 25, 2021
PU
03:49pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Adding to Early Advance Despite Late Fade for WTI ..
MT
03:38pOil settles mixed amid post-storm uncertainty
RE
02:01pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Adding to Prior Gains After WTI Crude Oil Turns Po..
MT
11:38aImperial Oil Keeps Sell Rating at Goldman Sachs as Valuation Seen as Too High
MT
11:32aCENOVUS ENERGY : Maintains Buy Rating at Goldman Sachs
MT
11:22aSUNCOR ENERGY : Maintains Buy Rating at Goldman Sachs
MT
10:25aCANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES : Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Canadian Natu..
MT
10:11aGOLDMAN SACHS : US bank software provider Alkami plans IPO at $3B valuation
AQ
10:08aGoldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Imperial Oil to C$26 From C$23, Reitera..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 42 737 M - -
Net income 2020 7 111 M - -
Net Debt 2020 274 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 15,8x
Yield 2020 1,57%
Capitalization 114 B 114 B -
EV / Sales 2020 9,08x
EV / Sales 2021 9,79x
Nbr of Employees 40 500
Free-Float 37,9%
Chart THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 332,06 $
Last Close Price 319,21 $
Spread / Highest target 40,7%
Spread / Average Target 4,02%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John E. Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Stephen M. Scherr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Marco Argenti Co-Chief Information Officer
Atte Lahtiranta Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.20.16%113 683
MORGAN STANLEY10.90%140 032
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION18.68%118 288
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-6.12%50 890
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.5.83%38 301
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED-6.00%32 056
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ