Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GS   US38141G1040

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

(GS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-30 pm EDT
293.05 USD   -1.03%
09/29RBC cuts 1% staff in U.S. capital markets division-source
RE
09/29Six Top US Banks to Join Federal Reserve Board's Climate Scenario Analysis Exercise
MT
09/28Jefferies beats quarterly profit estimates on lift from merchant banking
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Health Care Down Amid Rate Concerns - Health Care Roundup

09/30/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Health-care companies fell amid concerns about the implications of rising interest rates.

"The speed and magnitude of this year's moves in policy rates and bond yields have started to fuel concerns over the damage they can inflict to non-financial corporate balance sheets," said analysts at brokerage Goldman Sachs Group, in a note to clients.

Most investment-grade issuers will not feel significant pressure from higher interest rates because of the duration of their bonds, the Goldman analysts said.

Federal health regulators outlined plans that will allow overseas baby-formula makers to continue selling their products in the U.S. long term following a baby-formula shortage that led to empty shelves at some stores.

Indonesia approved a Chinese-made mRNA Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use, becoming the first country to give regulatory go-ahead for such a shot from China. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-30-22 1737ET

All news about THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
09/29RBC cuts 1% staff in U.S. capital markets division-source
RE
09/29Six Top US Banks to Join Federal Reserve Board's Climate Scenario Analysis Exercise
MT
09/28Jefferies beats quarterly profit estimates on lift from merchant banking
RE
09/27Wall Street Firms Agree to Pay a Total of Over $1.1 Billion in Penalties for Failure to..
MT
09/27SEC Says Barclays, BofA, Citi, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman, Morgan, UBS to Pa..
MT
09/27SEC Charges 16 Firms with Recordkeeping Failures, Combined Penalties Over $1.1 Billion
DJ
09/27Wall Street WhatsApp probe set to result in historic fine - Bloomberg Law
RE
09/27Sector Update: Financial Stocks Gain Pre-Bell Tuesday
MT
09/27ETF Preview: ETFs, Futures Bounce Pre-Bell After Recession Fears Prompted Se..
MT
09/27Goldman Sachs Closes $9.7 Billion Private Equity Fund
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 47 365 M - -
Net income 2022 12 250 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,57x
Yield 2022 3,06%
Capitalization 96 361 M 96 361 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,03x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,93x
Nbr of Employees 47 000
Free-Float 37,0%
Chart THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 296,11 $
Average target price 388,60 $
Spread / Average Target 31,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tamim Hamad Abdulaziz Al-Kawari Managing Director
John Edward Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Denis P. Coleman Chief Financial Officer
Marco Argenti Co-Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-21.37%96 361
MORGAN STANLEY-18.64%137 106
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-13.63%136 713
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-34.04%34 199
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-29.66%22 082
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL, INC.-2.11%21 211