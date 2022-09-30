Health Care Down Amid Rate Concerns - Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies fell amid concerns about the implications of rising interest rates.

"The speed and magnitude of this year's moves in policy rates and bond yields have started to fuel concerns over the damage they can inflict to non-financial corporate balance sheets," said analysts at brokerage Goldman Sachs Group, in a note to clients.

Most investment-grade issuers will not feel significant pressure from higher interest rates because of the duration of their bonds, the Goldman analysts said.

Federal health regulators outlined plans that will allow overseas baby-formula makers to continue selling their products in the U.S. long term following a baby-formula shortage that led to empty shelves at some stores.

Indonesia approved a Chinese-made mRNA Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use, becoming the first country to give regulatory go-ahead for such a shot from China.

