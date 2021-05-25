Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GS   US38141G1040

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

(GS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ICBC, Goldman Sachs Wealth Management JV Gets Regulatory Nod

05/25/2021 | 06:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Clarence Leong

Chinese regulators have approved a wealth management joint venture between Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., as the country further opens up its lucrative financial markets to foreign banks.

An ICBC unit will contribute 49% of the venture's funding, while Goldman Sachs Asset Management will contribute the rest, according to a filing by ICBC to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Tuesday.

ICBC said the venture will help it provide more diversified and professional wealth management services, and improves the bank's ability to serve the real economy.

Goldman Sachs has sought to deepen its investment in the world's second-largest economy. Last December, it applied to take full control of Goldman Sachs Gao Hua Securities Co. by acquiring the 49% share of the venture it didn't own. Goldman Sachs was the first global bank to seek full ownership of its securities business in China.

Other global financial firms have been moving to expand wealth management offerings in China's fast-growing financial market.

Earlier this month, BlackRock Inc., the world's largest money manager, received the go-ahead from Chinese regulators to start a wealth management business in the country. In March, a unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co. agreed to buy a 10% stake in China Merchants Bank's wealth management unit for around $410 million.

Write to Clarence Leong at clarence.leong@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-25-21 0601ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED -0.20% 4.95 End-of-day quote.-1.59%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 0.55% 368.29 Delayed Quote.39.66%
All news about THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
06:19aDOMINO PIZZA  : Goldman Sachs Downgrades Domino's Pizza to Neutral From Buy; Pri..
MT
06:02aICBC, Goldman Sachs Wealth Management JV Gets Regulatory Nod
DJ
05:37aGOLDMAN SACHS  : Kimberley Harris Joins Goldman Sachs Board of Directors
AQ
04:49aIntesa Sanpaolo Issues $1.5 Billion US Dollar Bonds In Two-Tranche Deal
MT
04:44aCitycon Plans Green Capital Securities Issue On Euronext Dublin
MT
03:27aGRAND CITY PROPERTIES  : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
03:13aBAYER AG  : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
MD
05/24Tencent-backed Online Recruitment Platform Kanzhun Files for $100 Million Nas..
MT
05/24AZEK  : Announces Public Offering of 15 Million Shares by Selling Stockholders
MT
05/24GOLDMAN SACHS  : KIMBERLEY HARRIS JOINS GOLDMAN SACHS BOARD OF DIRECTORS (Form 8..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 49 688 M - -
Net income 2021 15 453 M - -
Net Debt 2021 289 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,27x
Yield 2021 1,45%
Capitalization 131 B 131 B -
EV / Sales 2021 8,44x
EV / Sales 2022 10,00x
Nbr of Employees 40 300
Free-Float 37,3%
Chart THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 384,55 $
Last Close Price 368,29 $
Spread / Highest target 31,4%
Spread / Average Target 4,42%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John E. Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Stephen M. Scherr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Marco Argenti Co-Chief Information Officer
George C. Lee Co-Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.39.66%130 738
MORGAN STANLEY30.88%166 876
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION36.90%136 968
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-14.18%47 899
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-10.29%32 740
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED-1.67%29 785