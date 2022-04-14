ISS recommends investors support Goldman Sachs on executive pay

April 14 (Reuters) - Top proxy adviser Institutional
Shareholder Services on Thursday recommended investors support
management on nearly all items including executive pay at the
annual meeting of Goldman Sachs Group Inc to be held
April 28.
Rival proxy adviser Glass Lewis had previously recommended
investors vote against the pay of top executives.
In a research note sent by a representative, ISS said
"cautionary support" is warranted for the compensation which was
"reasonably aligned" with performance.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)