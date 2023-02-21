Advanced search
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

(GS)
2023-02-21
361.12 USD   -2.00%
Industrials Down on Flight From Cyclical Sectors -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:03pGoldman Sachs : Announces 2023 Investor Day
PU
06:24aVijay Bharadia to step down as ICG CFOO, former Goldman partner David Bicarregui appointed his successor - ICG
AQ
Industrials Down on Flight From Cyclical Sectors -- Industrials Roundup

02/21/2023 | 05:26pm EST
Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell sharply as traders fled economically cyclical sectors.

One brokerage said earnings reports suggested the Federal Reserve could still engineer a "soft landing" for the U.S. economy. "Real revenue growth for the S&P 500 has slowed but remains positive ... both year-on-year and sequentially (ex energy)," said economists at brokerage Goldman Sachs Group, in a note to clients.

"This would be broadly consistent with the below-trend pace of GDP growth required to rebalance the labor market without a recession." The earnings statements also revealed persistent upward wage pressure, however, the economists noted.

An explosion at a metal factory outside Cleveland sparked a big fire on Monday, killing one person and injuring at least a dozen others, authorities said. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-21-23 1725ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 47 697 M - -
Net income 2022 11 734 M - -
Net Debt 2022 308 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,2x
Yield 2022 2,46%
Capitalization 124 B 124 B -
EV / Sales 2022 9,06x
EV / Sales 2023 8,98x
Nbr of Employees 48 500
Free-Float 36,7%
Chart THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 368,50 $
Average target price 399,46 $
Spread / Average Target 8,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Edward Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Denis P. Coleman Chief Financial Officer
Marco Argenti Co-Chief Information Officer
George C. Lee Co-Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.7.32%124 200
MORGAN STANLEY17.04%166 679
CHARLES SCHWAB-3.53%149 937
CITIGROUP INC.13.69%99 593
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED5.93%43 239
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.18.16%26 874