Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.    GS

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

(GS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 10/30 01:05:02 pm
187.145 USD   -1.47%
12:24pEXCLUSIVE : Goldman money funds' liquidity buffer swells before U.S. election
RE
10:37aAPPLE INC : Sell rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
10:23aLAFARGEHOLCIM : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Jittery Wall Street banks 'war game' the election with drills, client calls, special pollsters

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/30/2020 | 12:48pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: U.S. dollars are counted out by a banker at a bank in Westminster

NEW YORK/HONG KONG (Reuters) - Large Wall Street banks have been running "war game" drills in their trading businesses and preparing clients for unexpected scenarios around the U.S. election next week, hoping to avoid liquidity crunches or technical errors as markets react to news of who will be running the White House and Congress, industry sources said.

There is more confidence now than a few weeks ago that there will be a clear presidential winner, because Democrat Joe Biden has moved up in polls against incumbent Republican President Donald Trump. However, the two men are tied in some key states, according to the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll, suggesting it may not be a slam dunk.

Traders, bankers and wary fund managers told Reuters they are preparing for a wide range of outcomes.

One bank's equities desk has been running drills across major trading hubs in New York, London, Paris and Hong Kong for a variety of scenarios to make sure systems can handle enormous volatility, an executive there told Reuters.

That bank has been reaching out to top customers to get a sense of how much they expect to trade and ask whether they need margin limits increased, and to suggest they send orders through approved electronic systems rather than calling, to avoid inadvertent mistakes, the person said.

Another global lender hired its own polling firm to check popular assumptions and prepare for unforeseen possibilities, an executive there said. The polling firm's work underscored the common assumption that Biden is likely to win, but the bank is preparing for other scenarios anyway, said the executive who, like some others, spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss non-public internal planning.

Only the most daring investors are going into Nov. 3 with large trading positions, several sources said. Most do not want to be forced sellers if they get things wrong. Plus, even those who bet correctly risk the chance of a drawn-out election battle where markets flip back and forth for weeks or months.

"I don't think anybody is willing to bet on any particular outcome," said Peter Kraus, a former executive at Wall Street banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc who founded asset management firm Aperture Investors in 2018. "The rational thing to do is to take your risk down."

If Kraus were running a trading desk at a major bank today, he would tell traders to take as neutral a position as possible, he said.

"I would much rather be coming into the election with a set of flat positions and liquidity and, if the worst happened, I would be able to service the trading volume," he said.

Since banks began preparing for the election, polls and circumstances have shifted several times - making lenders more jittery about any assumptions, even days before the event. In late September, bankers told Reuters they were prepping for a situation with no clear winner.

Volatility has already begun to pick up in equity and currency markets over rising coronavirus statistics, giving some traders and bankers a queasy feeling about the days ahead.

Contingency planning around major events is not unusual for major global banks, which face regulatory stress tests each year to ensure they have enough capital and liquidity to survive extreme scenarios. Big trading firms conduct similar trials, as do exchanges that have been planning for soaring volumes and technical glitches, as Reuters reported on Thursday.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham in New York and Sumeet Chatterjee in Hong Kong; Writing by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

By Matt Scuffham and Sumeet Chatterjee


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
12:24pEXCLUSIVE : Goldman money funds' liquidity buffer swells before U.S. election
RE
10:37aAPPLE INC : Sell rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
10:23aLAFARGEHOLCIM : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
08:49aIAG : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
08:31aCHINA'S ALUMINIUM JUGGERNAUT MAY BE : Andy Home
RE
08:17aPROSUS : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
08:14aTOTAL SA : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
MD
08:11aNOVO NORDISK : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
MD
08:08aALPHABET A : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
MD
08:03aAMAZON COM INC : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 42 052 M - -
Net income 2020 6 978 M - -
Net Debt 2020 274 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,74x
Yield 2020 2,63%
Capitalization 68 146 M 68 146 M -
EV / Sales 2020 8,13x
EV / Sales 2021 9,05x
Nbr of Employees 40 900
Free-Float 37,9%
Chart THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 255,00 $
Last Close Price 189,94 $
Spread / Highest target 87,4%
Spread / Average Target 34,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John E. Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Stephen M. Scherr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Marco Argenti Co-Chief Information Officer
Atte Lahtiranta Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-17.39%68 146
MORGAN STANLEY-5.87%87 190
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-15.24%75 603
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED17.08%52 042
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.44.79%43 427
HUATAI SECURITIES CO., LTD.1.87%25 230
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group