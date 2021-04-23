Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GS

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

(GS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 04/23 04:10:00 pm
339.35 USD   +2.57%
05:48pJob portal ZipRecruiter files to go public via direct listing
RE
05:29pSAP SE  : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
05:22pPERNOD RICARD  : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Job portal ZipRecruiter files to go public via direct listing

04/23/2021 | 05:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 23 (Reuters) - Online job marketplace ZipRecruiter Inc has filed to go public through a direct listing on the New York Stock Exchange, the company said on Friday.

Founded in 2010, it is a developer of an online marketplace for employers and job seekers and competes with Indeed and Microsoft-owned LinkedIn.

The listing plan will look to cash in on the booming market for new offerings as seen by the robust debuts of gaming firm Roblox Corp and South Korean e-commerce firm Coupang Inc.

ZipRecruiter had hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co in December to lead preparations for an IPO.

The Santa Monica, California-based company will trade under the symbol "ZIP" when it goes public, the company said in a regulatory filing. (Reporting by Sohini Podder and Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2021
All news about THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
05:48pJob portal ZipRecruiter files to go public via direct listing
RE
05:29pSAP SE  : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
05:22pPERNOD RICARD  : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
MD
04:54pMaterials Up On Housing Data As Copper Rally Continues -- Materials Roundup
DJ
03:30pAKZO NOBEL NV  : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
01:52pPiraeus Bank prices equity offering at 1.15 euros per share
RE
01:08pSOFTWARE AG  : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
01:05pROCHE HOLDINGS AG  : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
MD
12:33pGoldman Sachs Recommends Overweight in Consumer Discretionary on Elevated Con..
MT
12:31pINTEL CORP  : Sell rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 50 103 M - -
Net income 2021 15 693 M - -
Net Debt 2021 289 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,28x
Yield 2021 1,62%
Capitalization 118 B 118 B -
EV / Sales 2021 8,11x
EV / Sales 2022 9,74x
Nbr of Employees 40 300
Free-Float 38,0%
Chart THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 378,68 $
Last Close Price 330,85 $
Spread / Highest target 50,2%
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John E. Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Stephen M. Scherr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Marco Argenti Co-Chief Information Officer
George C. Lee Co-Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.25.46%117 597
MORGAN STANLEY15.64%146 324
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION22.17%122 161
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-20.41%43 929
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-6.12%32 410
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED-8.57%28 046
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ