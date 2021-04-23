Job portal ZipRecruiter files to go public via direct listing

April 23 (Reuters) - Online job marketplace ZipRecruiter Inc
has filed to go public through a direct listing on the New York
Stock Exchange, the company said on Friday.
Founded in 2010, it is a developer of an online marketplace
for employers and job seekers and competes with Indeed and
Microsoft-owned LinkedIn.
The listing plan will look to cash in on the booming market
for new offerings as seen by the robust debuts of gaming firm
Roblox Corp and South Korean e-commerce firm Coupang
Inc.
ZipRecruiter had hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc and
JPMorgan Chase & Co in December to lead preparations for
an IPO.
The Santa Monica, California-based company will trade under
the symbol "ZIP" when it goes public, the company said in a
regulatory filing.
(Reporting by Sohini Podder and Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru;
Editing by Arun Koyyur)