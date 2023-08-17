-- Source link: https://tinyurl.com/32kckuaf
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
|Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 03:23:11 2023-08-17 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|326.19 USD
|-0.89%
|-4.27%
|-5.11%
|08:49pm
|Goldman plans hiring spree to fix lapses after increased Fed scrutiny -Bloomberg
|RE
|08:35pm
|MEDIA-Goldman Sachs plans hiring spree to fix lapses after increased Fed scrutiny - Bloomberg News
|RE
-- Source link: https://tinyurl.com/32kckuaf
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|326.39 USD
|-0.83%
|-4.30%
|114 B $
|1.2743 USD
|+0.13%
|+0.13%
|-
|1.0867 USD
|-0.07%
|-1.05%
|-
|0.7380 USD
|-0.09%
|-0.97%
|-
|0.6401 USD
|-0.18%
|-2.10%
|-
|0.5925 USD
|-0.10%
|-2.24%
|-
|0.0120 USD
|+0.15%
|-0.83%
|-
|Goldman plans hiring spree to fix lapses after increased Fed scrutiny -Bloomberg
|RE
|MEDIA-Goldman Sachs plans hiring spree to fix lapses after increased Fed scrutiny - Bloomberg News
|RE
|MOVES-Goldman Sachs Asset Management hires Wall Street veteran for infrastructure investing
|RE
|Stellantis invests more than $100 million in California lithium project
|RE
|Goldman Sachs used derivatives to help Exor build $2.8 bln Philips stake, filings show
|RE
|Tyson Foods plans to sell China poultry business -sources
|RE
|Asian hedge funds see waning demand in the first half -data
|RE
|Hedge funds dumped Chinese stocks in August, says Goldman
|RE
|Hedge funds dump Chinese stocks aggressively as growth outlook dims
|RE
|Hedge funds land bonuses despite returns below bank savings rates -Goldman
|RE
|MOVES-Goldman Sachs appoints John Greenwood as co-head of Latin America -memo
|RE
|S&P 500, Nasdaq end higher as Nvidia surge leads megacap gains
|RE
|UBS to Pay $1.44 Billion to Resolve DOJ Claims Tied to Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities Sales
|MT
|Goldman CEO Solomon's Leadership Under Scrutiny
|MT
|Goldman Sachs Launches Proposed Public Offering of Depositary Shares
|MT
|Big losses in Russia-linked stocks have investors rethinking other depositary receipts
|RE
|Argentina markets under pressure after far-right vote win
|RE
|Argentina markets face election hangover after far-right primary bombshell
|RE
|SoftBank in talks to buy Vision Fund's 25% stake in Arm -sources
|RE
|London Stock Exchange hires information chief from Goldman
|AN
|Goldman Sachs Appoints Russell Horwitz as Its Chief of Staff
|CI
|EMEA Morning Briefing : Shares Seen Higher But -2-
|DJ
|Wall St ends down after bank rating cuts trigger wider sell-off
|RE
|Wall St falls as Moody's bank downgrades spark broad sell-off
|RE
|Goldman Sachs' John Rogers Reportedly to Step Down as Chief of Staff
|MT
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-5.13%
|114 B $
|-28.27%
|110 B $
|+0.41%
|142 B $
|-6.83%
|82 112 M $
|+21.09%
|45 333 M $
|+28.99%
|25 420 M $
|-2.44%
|21 795 M $
|+10.07%
|20 306 M $
|+36.19%
|19 567 M $
|+1.66%
|16 891 M $